Gainline Capital Announces Investment in Core Health & Fitness

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline"), a private equity firm that invests in U.S. based middle market companies, announced today that it has made an investment in Core Health & Fitness ("Core" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial fitness equipment manufacturing. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Core's current senior management team, led by Founder, Chairman and CEO Michael Bruno, will remain in place. Mr. Bruno said, "Throughout this process Gainline has proven that it is a terrific partner for founder operated businesses. This investment will propel Core to its next level of growth and vertical integration, and we are eager to continue our growth with them as partners."

Rick Sullivan, a Partner at Gainline, said, "We are pleased to partner with such a strong and experienced CEO and management team. Core's strong stable of brands coupled with an emphasis on innovative products and high-quality manufacturing, makes for an extremely impressive business. Core presents an attractive opportunity to implement Gainline's investment strategy of investing in businesses with strong fundamentals and high-quality management teams to support long-term growth plans."

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S. based middle market companies. The firm invests in profitable companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million. Gainline partners with management teams to help execute their vision, drive sustainable growth and create long term value. http://www.gainlinecapital.com/

About Core Health & Fitness

Core Health & Fitness is a vertically integrated global manufacturer of commercial fitness equipment with a strong market presence across cardio, strength, group cycling and high-intensity interval training ("HIIT") equipment. Core's innovative, high quality products are sold under the iconic brands StairMaster, Schwinn, Nautilus, Star Trac and Throwdown. https://corehandf.com/

