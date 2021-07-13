Gainline Capital Partners Announces Investment in Atlantic Energy

STAMFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline"), announced today that it has made an investment in Atlantic Energy ("Atlantic" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL, Atlantic is an energy retailer providing electricity and natural gas through environmentally-conscious value-added bundles that leverage technology to help customers reduce consumption.

Atlantic Founder and CEO Patrick Linden shared, "Throughout this process Gainline has proven that they are terrific partners for founder operated businesses. This investment will propel Atlantic to its next level of growth, and we are eager to get started with Gainline."

As part of the transaction, industry veteran Deryl Brown has joined Atlantic as the Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Brown, who has significant experience and multiple successful ventures as the CEO and minority owner of both North American Power and Hudson Energy, stated "I am excited to be part of the Atlantic Energy / Gainline partnership and to work with Pat Linden and the AE team. I believe that this is a unique company and will become the model in our industry."

Kerri McNicholas, Partner at Gainline, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Pat, Deryl and the entire Atlantic Energy team as we support the Company's next stage of growth. Atlantic presents an attractive opportunity to implement Gainline's strategy of investing in businesses with strong fundamentals looking for their first institutional capital."

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S. based middle market companies. The firm invests in cash flow positive companies and partners with management teams to help execute their vision, drive sustainable growth and create long term value.

http://www.gainlinecapital.com/

About Atlantic Energy

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL Atlantic Energy bundles value-added products with

underlying electric and natural gas service to provide customers with tools to proactively manage and ultimately reduce their energy consumption. The Company's innovative approach to servicing customers is directly aligned with broader emissions reduction efforts and clean energy goals.

https://www.atlanticenergyco.com/

Related Links

https://www.gainlinecapital.com

SOURCE Gainline Capital Partners

Related Links

gainlinecapital.com

