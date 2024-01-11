Gainline Capital Partners Bolsters Business Development Team After Successful Fundraising Effort

News provided by

Gainline Capital Partners

11 Jan, 2024, 09:17 ET

Terrance Kennedy joins as Director of Business Development

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Gainline Capital Partners announced that Terrance Kennedy has joined the firm as its Director of Business Development, overseeing deal origination and sourcing. This announcement follows the successful close of the firm's $400 million second fund, Gainline Equity Fund II LP (Fund II) in 2023.

Gainline is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in profitable businesses with prospects for substantial growth. Focused on first institutional capital opportunities, Gainline specializes in partnerships with family or founder owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, management led buyouts, structured minority investments, and buy-and-build strategies. In doing so, Gainline takes a partnership-oriented approach to align Gainline's interests with those of its management team partners, professionalizes businesses while preserving the culture and legacy built by founders, and supports organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Terrance to the Gainline team as we continue to enhance our business development team," said Gainline's Managing Partner, Allan Weinstein. "Not only does Terrance have significant experience sourcing opportunities directly aligned with the Gainline strategy, his relationship-building capabilities and work ethic are a great reflection of the firm's values and will further establish Gainline as a partner of choice for middle-market businesses and executives."

Mr. Kennedy joins Gainline from Prospect Capital Management, where he was Vice President and Head of Business Development. While at Prospect, he was responsible for originating middle-market debt and equity investments with a focus on sourcing platforms and add-on opportunities. Prior to Prospect, Terrance was Director of Business Development at MTN Capital Partners. Mr. Kennedy earned a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Gainline's business development team also includes Associate Jacob Pion. Mr. Pion has been with Gainline for 2 years and is a graduate of Cornell University.

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners LP is a private equity firm that invests in profitable U.S.-based middle-market companies, prioritizing first institutional capital partnership opportunities. Founded in 2015, Gainline partners with exceptional management teams to help execute their vision while driving sustainable growth, long-term value, and outsized returns. For more information, please visit www.gainlinecapital.com.

SOURCE Gainline Capital Partners

Also from this source

Gainline Capital Partners Closes $400 Million for Fund II at Hard Cap

Gainline Capital Partners Closes $400 Million for Fund II at Hard Cap

Gainline Capital Partners LP ("Gainline"), a value-oriented private equity firm that invests in U.S.-based lower middle-market companies, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.