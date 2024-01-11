Gainline Capital Partners Bolsters Business Development Team After Successful Fundraising Effort

Terrance Kennedy joins as Director of Business Development

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Gainline Capital Partners announced that Terrance Kennedy has joined the firm as its Director of Business Development, overseeing deal origination and sourcing. This announcement follows the successful close of the firm's $400 million second fund, Gainline Equity Fund II LP (Fund II) in 2023.

Gainline is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in profitable businesses with prospects for substantial growth. Focused on first institutional capital opportunities, Gainline specializes in partnerships with family or founder owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, management led buyouts, structured minority investments, and buy-and-build strategies. In doing so, Gainline takes a partnership-oriented approach to align Gainline's interests with those of its management team partners, professionalizes businesses while preserving the culture and legacy built by founders, and supports organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Terrance to the Gainline team as we continue to enhance our business development team," said Gainline's Managing Partner, Allan Weinstein. "Not only does Terrance have significant experience sourcing opportunities directly aligned with the Gainline strategy, his relationship-building capabilities and work ethic are a great reflection of the firm's values and will further establish Gainline as a partner of choice for middle-market businesses and executives."

Mr. Kennedy joins Gainline from Prospect Capital Management, where he was Vice President and Head of Business Development. While at Prospect, he was responsible for originating middle-market debt and equity investments with a focus on sourcing platforms and add-on opportunities. Prior to Prospect, Terrance was Director of Business Development at MTN Capital Partners. Mr. Kennedy earned a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Gainline's business development team also includes Associate Jacob Pion. Mr. Pion has been with Gainline for 2 years and is a graduate of Cornell University.

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners LP is a private equity firm that invests in profitable U.S.-based middle-market companies, prioritizing first institutional capital partnership opportunities. Founded in 2015, Gainline partners with exceptional management teams to help execute their vision while driving sustainable growth, long-term value, and outsized returns. For more information, please visit www.gainlinecapital.com.

