Gainline Capital Partners Makes Investment in Integrated Energy Services Corporation

iES Founder and CEO Brock Nigg commented, "We are excited to partner with Gainline as we execute on our strategic vision and enter the next phase of growth at iES. Gainline's investment and support will help us expand our footprint and continue to develop best-in-class technology solutions to serve our clients while doing our part to improve the resiliency and reliability of the power grid."

"Grid complexity, aging power infrastructure and increased corporate emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives have created a growing need for the software tools and demand response services that iES provides. We are thrilled to partner with Brock and his team to further build on the Company's robust software platform and exceptional service capabilities to accelerate growth," said Allan Weinstein, Managing Partner of Gainline.

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S. based middle market companies. The firm invests in profitable companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million. Gainline partners with management teams to help execute their vision, drive sustainable growth and create long term value. https://www.gainlinecapital.com/

About Integrated Energy Services Corporation

Integrated Energy Services is a leading provider of grid relationship management software and demand response services to commercial electricity customers. The Company's core software product, EnergyDesk™, allows customers to monitor real time energy data, generate savings, improve building efficiency, and achieve environmental and sustainability goals. http://www.energythatworks.com/

