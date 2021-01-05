Gainline Portfolio Company Source Advisors Continues Growth with Intrepid Advisors Acquisition

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainline Capital Partners ("Gainline") announces that its portfolio company Source Advisors ("Source"), a provider of R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO inventory, §179D and §45L solutions, has acquired Intrepid Advisors ("Intrepid"), a business consulting firm that offers engineer-driven expertise and consulting services on R&D tax credits for manufacturing and technology companies.

The combination of Source and Intrepid brings together two talented teams with a shared focus on providing best-in-class specialty tax solutions to clients. The combined company's nationwide footprint, depth of service offerings and reputation for quality serve as differentiators for a market leading provider poised for accelerated growth.

"Intrepid Advisors' outstanding reputation in the industry aligns with our core values of trust, integrity, and client service that have driven our success," said Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors. "We are excited to further solidify our national presence and technical leadership with this acquisition."

"The Source Advisors team has had tremendous success executing on growth initiatives in the early stages of our partnership," said Kerri McNicholas of Gainline. "We are excited to support the acquisition of Intrepid as well as future acquisitions as Source continues to expand its platform and deliver value to clients."

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for more than three decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D tax credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a nationwide team of more than 100 professionals, Source Advisors serves many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies. https://www.sourceadvisors.com

About Gainline Capital Partners

Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S. based middle market companies. The firm invests in profitable companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million. Gainline partners with management teams to help execute their vision, drive sustainable growth and create long term value. https://www.gainlinecapital.com

