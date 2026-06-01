GAINS Positioned as the Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™ for Supply Chain Network Design (SCND) by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Supply Chain Network Design vendors.

GAINS, with its comprehensive technology for SCND, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named GAINS as a technology leader in the analysis of SPARK Matrix™: Supply Chain Network Design (SCND), 2026.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix™ delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

GAINS has been recognized as a leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™: Supply Chain Network Design, driven by its Decision Engineering & Orchestration (DEO) platform and its cloud-native, AI-powered capabilities. The GAINS solution supports continuous network optimization by integrating strategic, tactical, and operational modeling within a single composable architecture. Its ability to simulate complex scenarios, model resilience, and optimize for sustainability enables businesses to design agile, cost-efficient networks that can dynamically respond to market disruptions. Additionally, GAINS' strength in scalable data integration, high-performance optimization, and rapid scenario evaluation allows enterprises to operationalize network design decisions with greater speed and accuracy. The platform's focus on usability, cross-functional collaboration, and explainable decision intelligence further enables organizations to embed network design into ongoing planning and execution processes, moving toward truly adaptive and continuously optimized supply chain networks.

QKS Group defines a Supply Chain Network Design as 'a software that provides businesses with tools to strategically plan, analyze, and optimize both existing and new supply chain networks. SCND software supports data-driven decision-making for configuring and operating end-to-end supply chains by leveraging advanced analytics, optimization models, simulation techniques, and scenario evaluation. It enables businesses to balance cost efficiency, service level performance, and supply chain resilience while proactively managing risks and integrating data from across the supply chain ecosystem to adapt to dynamic market changes and disruptions'.

According to Pruthvi Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "GAINS continues to push the boundaries of supply chain network design by evolving from a traditional modeling tool into a continuous decision intelligence platform. Its emphasis on Decision Engineering & Orchestration reflects a broader industry shift toward embedding network design directly into day-to-day planning and execution workflows. What stands out is GAINS' ability to operationalize complex scenario analysis at scale, enabling organizations to evaluate trade-offs across cost, service, and resilience in near real time. As enterprises increasingly prioritize agility and cross-functional alignment, GAINS' roadmap around composability, AI-driven insights, and integrated decision-making positions it strongly to support next-generation, adaptive supply chain networks."

According to Kumar Anand, Associate Director at QKS Group, "In today's environment of persistent volatility and structural supply chain shifts, organizations are moving beyond periodic network design toward continuous, intelligence-led decision-making. GAINS addresses this need by tightly aligning network strategy with execution realities, enabling enterprises to respond dynamically to demand variability, cost pressures, and disruption risks. Its focus on embedding advanced analytics, scenario orchestration, and cross-functional visibility into a unified platform allows businesses to move from static optimization to adaptive network evolution. As supply chains become a core lever for competitive differentiation, GAINS is well-positioned to support enterprises in building resilient, future-ready operating models."

"This recognition reflects the industry's shift toward supply chain network design as a continuous decision-making capability," said Dave Shrager, CEO of GAINSystems. "We built our Decision Engineering & Orchestration platform to meet customers where they are — from expert practitioners to first-time users — while making advanced decision intelligence more accessible across the enterprise. At a time when much of the market is still modernizing legacy thinking, we're advancing the art and science of network design through truly risk-adjusted, operationally connected decision models."

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About GAINS:

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. Helping customers make better decisions, the GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders in aerospace and defense, automotive, medical devices, consumer goods, and service parts and MRO. GAINS customers span the globe, including deployments in North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America, and Australia/New Zealand. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, GAINS Results NowTM, Decision EngineeringTM is a trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

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