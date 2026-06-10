Zimperium Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: In- App Protection Platform, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-app protection platform vendors.

Zimperium, with its comprehensive AI-Empowered platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Zimperium as the leader in the SPARK Matrix™: In-App Protection Platform, 2026.

Sofia Ali, Associate Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Zimperium continues to solidify its position as a formidable Leader in the App Protection Platform market. By combining security testing, app hardening, and runtime and key protection into a single platform, Zimperium gives enterprises everything they need to build secure, compliant, and fraud-resistant mobile apps. Unlike solutions that bolt AI on as an afterthought, Zimperium architected AI into the core of its platform from the ground up, embedding AI-powered detection and protection directly inside the app, and deploying an AI-powered response agent on the console so security, fraud, and SOC teams can investigate and act the moment a threat surfaces. This dual AI architecture uniquely positions Zimperium to address sophisticated AI-powered mobile application threats in real time, at every layer."

QKS Group defines In-App Protection as a cybersecurity platform that safeguards mobile applications throughout the software lifecycle. This includes application shielding, runtime protection, threat detection, code hardening, anti-tampering, and continuous risk monitoring — built to protect sensitive apps and user data against reverse engineering, malware, credential theft, runtime exploitation, and other advanced threats across mobile, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Zimperium's MAPS platform unifies application shielding, runtime protection, security testing, and key protection into a single ecosystem serving enterprises across financial services, healthcare, and government. Its on-device AI operates without cloud dependency, enabling real-time threat detection and response even in compromised environments. Over-the-air protection updates keep defenses current without requiring app resubmissions, adding practical resilience to comprehensive protection and unified visibility giving AppSec, fraud, compliance, and SOC teams a shared foundation to collaborate and manage enterprise mobile app risk at scale.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the global In-App Protection market, covering emerging technology trends, vendor landscape analysis, and competitive positioning. The research assesses leading vendors across technology capabilities and market impact, giving enterprises the strategic insight needed to evaluate solutions and make informed platform decisions.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix for In-App Protection Platforms validates our commitment to helping organizations secure the mobile applications that power today's digital business," said Krishna Vishnubhotla, Vice President, Product Strategy at Zimperium. "As attackers increasingly target mobile apps with sophisticated fraud, tampering, and runtime attacks, organizations need protection that travels with the app into the real-world environments where it operates. Zimperium puts AI-powered security inside the app itself and brings everything together in a single platform — making comprehensive mobile app protection both powerful and practical for enterprises."

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About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting your most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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