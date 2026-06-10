GAIR, GAIR, CONASON, RUBINOWITZ, BLOOM, HERSHENHORN, STEIGMAN & MACKAUF NAMED A 2026 TOP FIRM BY SUPER LAWYERS

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top Firm for Personal Injury in New York by Super Lawyers. The firm also had thirteen attorneys selected to the 2026 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, underscoring its position as one of New York's leading personal injury law firms.

Attorneys of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf recognized by Super Lawyers® in 2026. Thirteen attorneys from the firm were selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, and the firm was named to the inaugural Top Firm List for Personal Injury in New York.

The firm's recognition is led by Managing Partner Ben B. Rubinowitz and Partner Howard S. Hershenhorn, both of whom were named among the Top 5 Personal Injury Attorneys in the New York Metro area.

Rubinowitz was ranked the #1 attorney among all lawyers and all practice areas in the New York Metro area for the third consecutive year.

Hershenhorn was ranked among the Top 10 attorneys in the New York Metro area across all practice areas for the second consecutive year.

Jeffrey B. Bloom was selected to the Top 100 attorneys list for the New York Metro area.

Additional attorneys selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers list include Richard M. Steigman, Diana M.A. Carnemolla, Peter J. Saghir, Marijo C. Adimey, and Christopher J. Donadio.

The firm's 2026 Rising Stars honorees include Jacob Green, Richard Soldano, Aaron M. Ser, Nicole Hanna and Adam Tynan.

The recognition follows another year of exceptional results for the firm. Among its recent achievements was a landmark $272.5 million settlement arising from the Tribeca crane collapse, led by Howard S. Hershenhorn, the largest crane accident settlement in New York State history. Ben Rubinowitz also secured recoveries exceeding $182 million on behalf of victims and families affected by the Metro-North Valhalla train crash, one of the most significant transportation disasters in New York history.

"We are honored by this recognition and proud of the extraordinary attorneys who make up our firm," said Ben B. Rubinowitz. "These distinctions reflect our commitment to providing exceptional representation and pursuing justice for individuals and families whose lives have been forever changed by negligence," said Howard S. Hershenhorn.

Founded in 1919, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has spent more than a century representing victims of catastrophic injury.

The firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest verdicts and settlements in New York and are widely recognized for excellence in trial advocacy.

For more information visit http://www.gairgair.com or call 212-943-1090.

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf