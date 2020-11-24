GALA10.com Launches Unique Search Tool for Online Gift Shops & Creates New Paradigm in The Gift Shopping Industry

Both shoppers and online shop owners have the following benefits in being part of this new concept:

For the shopper: Buyers can choose from various product categories such as flowers, gift baskets, chocolates, perfumes, jewelry, electronics, and toys among others. They can also filter shops by services including, but not limited to free delivery, free return, adding a greeting card to their gift, gift-wrapping their purchase, paying in installments, and more. Users can review and rate online gift shops. They can also share their favorite gift shops with friends and family.

For the shop owners: Gala10.com welcomes new online shops, small local boutiques, and large international shops to sign up for various advertising options to promote their logo, products, and services and appear in the top search results. They can participate in the company's regular campaigns in newspapers, magazines, and billboards for a fraction of the regular cost. Shops' logo will appear on the start page and get a guaranteed top spot in country and category searches with a Golden Plan.

The Gala10 Award: Every year, the best online shops that meet the highest quality standards such as appearing in the top results on Google, having a working and secure connection, local presence, delivery service, and a customer contact email will gain recognition with the exclusive and independent Gala10 award. Gala10 reads through the general terms & conditions, return policies and they do a test purchase in every shop. Additionally, they send the results of the identified services to the shop to ensure the accuracy of the information.

For complete information, visit: https://www.gala10.com

SOURCE Gala10.com