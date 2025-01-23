Galactic Civilizations IV Announces "Tales of the Arnor" DLC Launching Feb. 27

Discover the secret history of the Arnor along with enhanced gameplay updates, new technologies, and Crises to overcome

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncover mysteries from the darkest reaches of the galaxy in "Tales of the Arnor," a new DLC for 4X grand strategy game Galactic Civilizations IV available on Feb. 27, 2025. This new content allows players to explore the history of the Arnor civilization, introducing new narrative and gameplay elements. In Galactic Civilizations IV, players build empires and engage in space battles, and "Tales of the Arnor" will add new content to create new opportunities for players to gain valuable knowledge and all new tech to gain galactic supremacy.

"Tales of the Arnor" features several key additions, including the campaign "Legacy of the Arnor," which provides background lore on the development of various civilizations. Players will encounter new content, including anomalies, relics, and artifacts to discover, as well as late-game crisis events tied to the unfinished projects of the Arnor. The DLC also introduces a unique tech tree for the Cybernetic phenotype, featuring exclusive planetary improvements, ship components, and early-game events. Additionally, the Civilization Creator now lets players select their desired tech tree, allowing custom Civilizations to match preferred playstyle.

"With 'Tales of the Arnor,' we're providing players with additional lore and gameplay options, allowing players to engage with the history of the Arnor while making choices that affect their civilizations," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "With new challenges and new experiences for our players, Galactic Civilizations IV continues to be one of the best 4X experiences available."

For more information on Tales of the Arnor, check out the webpage here .

Key features of Galactic Civilizations IV: Tales of the Arnor include:

Explore the Legacy of the Arnor Campaign

Take on the Legacy of the Arnor campaign to uncover the history of the Arnor and the foundations of galactic civilizations. Discover how different species and empires evolved through distinct paths shaped by their environments and cultures.

Investigate New Anomalies, Relics, and Artifacts

Unearth hidden treasures and challenges that add depth to exploration. These discoveries provide opportunities to gain valuable resources, expand your knowledge, and trigger unique events.

Address Late-Game Crises

Face new late-game crisis events tied to the unfinished projects of the Arnor. These challenges will test your leadership skills as you navigate the consequences of their actions and the ripple effects across the galaxy.

Develop Unique Technologies

Access a distinct tech tree for the Cybernetic phenotype, unlocking exclusive planetary improvements, ship components, and early-game events. These advancements reflect the unique characteristics and strengths of your civilization.

Enhanced Civilization Creator

The updated Civilization Creator now allows players to select a specific tech tree for their custom civilization, offering greater flexibility and strategic depth in designing unique civilizations.

In addition to the Tales of the Arnor DLC, Galactic Civilizations IV, is also receiving a free update today for all players! Update v2.94 features a map generation update with improved player placement and Fog of War system; better UI for the planet, ship designer, and shipyard screens; and better gameplay balance with improved combat, citizen specialties, colonization, and many other changes. This update is available for all players today!

For more information on the Galactic Civilizations IV: Tales of the Arnor DLC, check out www.galciv4.com/talesofthearnor .

Galactic Civilizations IV: Tales of the Arnor will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store , or directly at galciv4.com on Feb. 27, 2025. Visit www.galciv.com to learn more.

