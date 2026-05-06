Galactic Civilizations IV: Federations & Empires Brings Distinct Government Forms to Stardock's 4X Strategy Game

The largest governance overhaul in the series' history replaces a linear upgrade path with forms of government, each with its own screens, resources, and political mechanics, releasing on June 11, 2026

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock today announced Galactic Civilizations IV: Federations & Empires, a new expansion that introduces interstellar governments to the studio's space 4X strategy game. The expansion ships alongside a free version 4.0 update to the base game and is priced at $24.99.

In previous Galactic Civilizations titles, and in most strategy games of the genre, choosing a government form was a stat decision. You unlocked the next tier and clicked it. Federations & Empires replaces that progression with four distinct government forms, each with its own user interface, its own resources, and its own gameplay.

"Our goal is that each government type changes the way players play the game," said Brad Wardell Lead Designer of the expansion. "Each government has its own special ships, resources, improvements, etc."

Announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/ZlLOvl425XY

Five forms of government, five different games

The expansion ships with four government forms plus an additional government included as part of the free v4.0 update. The Colonial Charter, the starting government, is included and becomes unlocked when players first begin to establish new core worlds.

"The heart of the expansion is how would a galaxy-spanning people organize and deal with the challenges of distances and cultural drift", said Wardell.

The Governments include:

Colonial Charter : the starting government. Light-touch, flexible, and approachable for existing players and included in v4.0.

: the starting government. Light-touch, flexible, and approachable for existing players and included in v4.0. Oligarchy : three Councilors split power across Commerce, Industry, and Governance. Market forces shape the destiny of the civilization and the player focuses on investments, equities and political favors.

: three Councilors split power across Commerce, Industry, and Governance. Market forces shape the destiny of the civilization and the player focuses on investments, equities and political favors. Technocracy : a continuous Optimization Grid replaces policies. Run simulations to preview outcomes. Players construct massive optimizers to send to their worlds who execute the player's instructions.

: a continuous Optimization Grid replaces policies. Run simulations to preview outcomes. Players construct massive optimizers to send to their worlds who execute the player's instructions. Empire : Imperial Decrees that scale with the size of your domain, vassal management, rebellions and a general focus on extracting as much as possible from vassals to empower the homeworld.

: Imperial Decrees that scale with the size of your domain, vassal management, rebellions and a general focus on extracting as much as possible from vassals to empower the homeworld. Federation: the apex civilian government. Players must build consensus with their worlds with the reward being partner worlds that are greater than the sum of their parts.

Each government uses different screens. Different resources. Different ships. Different strategies.

Politics that push back

Federations & Empires introduces four Political Parties: Militarists, Progressives, Traditionalists and Industrialists, whose influence rises and falls based on what is actually happening in your empire. Parties make demands, form coalitions, and put pressure on which policies you can pass.

Elections, coups, popular revolutions, and secession crises are driven by game state, not random rolls. Run an Autocracy badly enough and the people rise up. Let your military faction grow too strong during an unpopular war and your general may seize power. The player always has a meaningful choice in the resolution.

Free for Galactic Civilizations IV owners: the v4.0 update

Alongside Federations & Empires, every owner of Galactic Civilizations IV receives the free v4.0 update. Highlights include the redesigned Colonial Charter government, a refreshed governance UI, and ongoing tech-tree refinements, a mini map and much more.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Federations & Empires will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, or direct through Stardock for $24.99 on June 11, 2026. The free v4.0 base-game update will be released simultaneously to all Galactic Civilizations IV owners on all platforms.

Galactic Civilizations IV is a 4X space strategy game in which players guide a civilization across the galaxy through exploration, diplomacy, technology, and war. The series began in 1994 with Galactic Civilizations IV released in 2022.

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993 with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. More recent games have included Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com.

Media Kit:

www.galciv4.com/press

Press Contact:

Samantha Miller

Communications Manager, Stardock

[email protected]

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment