Stardock Announces March 17 Release Date for Elemental: Reforged

The remastered fantasy 4X strategy RPG exits Early Access with three campaigns, a dynasty system, deep crafting, and hundreds of new quests, characters, and dungeons

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment today announced that Elemental: Reforged, the remastered and expanded fantasy 4X strategy RPG, will leave Early Access and launch on March 17, 2026 on Steam with a launch discount.

Elemental: Reforged is a turn-based strategy game set in an RPG world. Players create their own sovereign, found a civilization, explore a procedurally generated fantasy world, and compete for control of powerful magical shards. Every unit in the game is a unique individual with their own name, stats, equipment, and history. Players can research technology, learn spells, send heroes on quests, craft magical items, and wage war or forge alliances with rival civilizations.

"What makes Elemental unique is that it's a strategy game in an RPG world. The world really is your sandbox. You create your own character, fantasy civilization and bring them into a vast world that is different each game," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock.

The first Elemental game, Elemental: War of Magic, released in 2010 featured an ambitious design that envisioned a world in which every character was unique and existed within a living world of varied civilizations competing for domination. Despite praise of its innovative features, the game struggled under the limitations of 32-bit hardware. Two years later, Stardock released a sequel, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress, which streamlined the feature set to fit better in 32-bit memory space. A spin-off game, Elemental: Sorcerer King, was developed that focused heavily on the features that were removed from the original Elemental such as crafting, quests and character progression. Now, Elemental: Reforged takes a new 64-bit and 3D engine, a remastered set of visuals, features and content of all three games, and collects them all into a brand new package that introduces new content to fully deliver the original vision of Elemental, 16 years after the first game's release.

Elemental: Reforged Key Features:

A world of unique characters. Players can design their own units with desired visual customization and attributes, recruit champions, equip gear and watch them develop over the course of a game.

Players can design their own units with desired visual customization and attributes, recruit champions, equip gear and watch them develop over the course of a game. Three Story-Driven Campaigns. The original Elemental trilogy's campaigns are all included: Prelude, The Fallen Enchantress, and The Legendary Heroes, each exploring an era in the history of this world and its ultimate destiny.

The original Elemental trilogy's campaigns are all included: Prelude, The Fallen Enchantress, and The Legendary Heroes, each exploring an era in the history of this world and its ultimate destiny. Hereditary Dynasties. Sovereign rulers can marry, have children, and pass down traits and visual characteristics across generations.

Sovereign rulers can marry, have children, and pass down traits and visual characteristics across generations. Deep Crafting System. Create unique weapons, armor, enchantments, and magical artifacts to equip your armies.

Create unique weapons, armor, enchantments, and magical artifacts to equip your armies. Hundreds of New Quests, Characters, and Dungeons. Never-before-seen content, including new storylines, encounters, and explorable locations that expand the world far beyond the original games.

Never-before-seen content, including new storylines, encounters, and explorable locations that expand the world far beyond the original games. 12 Distinct Civilizations. Each with unique traits, playstyles, and visual identities.

Each with unique traits, playstyles, and visual identities. World Terraforming. Reshape the land itself using shards of elemental magic.

Reshape the land itself using shards of elemental magic. Tactical Combat. Turn-based battles with intelligent, non-cheating AI.

Turn-based battles with intelligent, non-cheating AI. Full Modding Suite with Steam Workshop. Create and share custom maps, scenarios, and total conversions.

Elemental: Reforged will release on March 17, 2026 with a launch discount on Steam or direct through Stardock . For more information, visit www.elementalgame.com .

Click HERE for Assets

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been developing and publishing strategy and simulation games since 1993 with the original release of Galactic Civilizations. More recent games have included Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, Elemental: Fallen Enchantress and Offworld Trading Company. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

Media Contact :

Colin Regan

[email protected]

Zebra Partners

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment