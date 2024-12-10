Galactic Civilizations IV: Megastructures Expansion and Free Content Update Available Now

Acclaimed 4X strategy title adds colossal structures that create new conflict and diplomatic opportunities for late-game empires

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The next technological leap for galactic empires is here. Today, Stardock officially released Galactic Civilizations IV: Megastructures, bringing new opportunities for players to harness the power of stars and create powerful late-game structures.

"Megastructures brings powerful new late-game options that we think players will really enjoy," said Brad Wardell, CEO, Stardock Entertainment. "Too often in 4X strategy games, trailing players have their fate set near the end of the game; but with Megastructures we give players the opportunity to turn the tables on those sitting comfortably in first."

Check out the trailer for this colossal new expansion here: https://youtu.be/XZ88A_bnzs4

While Megastructures can be beneficial, they will present their own challenges with resource management and political situations to navigate. Savvy players who are able to effectively allocate their materials will be able to harness the full potential of Dyson Spheres, Ringworlds, the Stellar Nexus, and Stellar Gateways to achieve ultimate victory!

Key features of Galactic Civilizations IV: Megastructures include:

Power Your Megastructure Ambitions with Dyson Spheres

The Stellar Nexus: The Ultimate Megastructure

Transform Galactic Travel with Stellar Gateways

Build Ringworlds to Expand Your Civilization's Legacy

All New Quests and Events

In addition to the Megastructures Expansion, Galactic Civilizations IV will be receiving a free update including new content for all players! Update v2.92 will feature improved Galaxy Map generation, simplified Galaxy View, updated lighting effects, and gameplay balance improvements.

For more information on the Galactic Civilizations IV: Megastructures Expansion, check out www.galciv4.com/megastructures .

Galactic Civilizations IV: Megastructures Expansion is now available on Steam , Epic Games Store , or directly at galciv4.com .

Click HERE for Assets

About Stardock

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been in operation since 1991. Starting with Galactic Civilizations on Microsoft OS/2, Stardock's influence on strategy game design is found in every new release in the genre. The company has created multiple iterations of the beloved Galactic Civilizations series and established Sins of a Solar Empire, The Political Machine, and Elemental as tentpole strategy franchises that have garnered critical and commercial success. Learn more at www.stardock.com .

Media Contact :

[email protected]

Zebra Partners

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment