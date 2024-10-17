Galactic Civilizations IV: Megastructures Expansion Set for December 12, 2024

Transform your empire with colossal structures that redefine galactic strategy and exploration.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock is pleased to announce that the "Megastructures" expansion for Galactic Civilizations IV will be released on December 12, 2024. Players will have the opportunity to harness the power of stars to create monumental structures like Dyson Spheres and Stellar Gateways, offering new strategic options for late-game civilizations to turn the tide and achieve victory.

"Megastructures offers players the chance to think on a grand scale, allowing them to reshape their empires in innovative ways," said Brad Wardell, CEO at Stardock. "We're excited to see how players will utilize these new features to enhance their gameplay experience."

Each Megastructure presents unique benefits and challenges, encouraging players to engage in careful planning and resource management. As empires expand, players will encounter new diplomatic opportunities and potential conflicts with rival civilizations.



Key features of the Megastructures expansion include:

Dyson Spheres: Harness stellar energy to power your empire and support advanced structures.

Harness stellar energy to power your empire and support advanced structures. Ringworlds: Construct massive habitable rings that provide essential living space and resources for your population.

Construct massive habitable rings that provide essential living space and resources for your population. Stellar Nexus: A versatile Megastructure that functions as a command center, research hub, or trading post.

A versatile Megastructure that functions as a command center, research hub, or trading post. Stellar Gateways: Establish a transportation network for instantaneous travel across the galaxy.

Galactic Civilizations IV Megastructures Expansion will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, or directly at galciv4.com on December 12, 2024. Visit www.galciv.com to learn more.

About Stardock: Stardock, a leading developer in strategy games, continues to innovate in the gaming industry with its commitment to player-driven design and community engagement. For more information about Stardock, please visit www.stardock.com.

