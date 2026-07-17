Galaxy secures landmark naming rights agreement with Texas Tech

The 15-year landmark naming rights agreement with Texas Tech will incorporate NIL opportunities and investments into the West Texas region

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) announced today a landmark 15-year naming rights partnership with Texas Tech to rebrand the home of Red Raider Football as Galaxy Stadium beginning with the 2026 season.

The naming rights agreement will create a new revenue stream at a monumental period for Texas Tech, which is coming off a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance. The Red Raiders will kick off a new era inside now Galaxy Stadium on Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian.

"We're pleased to welcome Galaxy as the new naming rights partner of our football stadium," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. "When I visit with alumni across the country, the conversation almost always turns to their favorite memories inside our stadium. We look forward to creating many more of those moments together in Galaxy Stadium, one of the premier home-field environments in college football. This long-term partnership with Galaxy will have a lasting impact on Texas Tech Athletics."

Similar to other recent large-scale partnerships with Texas Tech Athletics, the collaboration with Galaxy will provide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Red Raider student-athletes through branded activation campaigns and original content, expanding visibility and commercial revenue opportunities. The partnership expands beyond traditional naming rights to include not only NIL support but also high-impact branding, enhanced fan engagement and meaningful community involvement across West Texas.

"Texas Tech is exactly the kind of institution we want to be aligned with. It has a culture built on grit and loyalty, one of the strongest talent pipelines in the country and a fan base in Red Raider Nation that shows up with real intensity," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "At our Helios campus in nearby Dickens County, we're building the infrastructure that powers the code economy. And we're doing it the right way: prioritizing hiring locally, investing in the community and being a good neighbor. We're here to build alongside Texas Tech for the long term and this is just the beginning."

The agreement will integrate Galaxy into the Texas Tech Athletics experience as the official data center and digital assets partner of the athletics department. Galaxy's presence and branding will extend across Red Raider Football as well as men's and women's basketball through digital, social and in-game features. The naming rights agreement was facilitated by Texas Tech Athletics Partners, the local Learfield team and exclusive multimedia rights holder that oversees all sponsorship agreements on behalf of Texas Tech Athletics.

"Kirby and the Texas Tech Athletics team continue to lead the way in redefining what college athletics partnerships can be," said Andrew Wheeler, Executive Vice President of Sports Properties at Learfield. "This collaboration with Galaxy encompasses more than just naming rights - it integrates student-athlete storytelling, enhanced fan experiences, community, and campus-wide impact into a truly modern partnership. We often talk about building forward-looking platforms that go well beyond traditional sponsorship to deliver long-term value, and this partnership embodies that vision at the highest level."

Galaxy is a global technology and financial services company building the onchain finance and AI infrastructure foundational to the code economy. Anchored in Texas by its Helios data center campus 60 miles east of Lubbock in Dickens County, Galaxy is investing billions of dollars in its West Texas buildout, a majority of which runs through the Lubbock economy. Helios carries 1.6 gigawatts of approved capacity for high performance computing and uses a closed loop water system to minimize consumption, positioning Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America – and one committed to developing responsibly.

Putting the Galaxy name on the home of Red Raider Football extends that commitment far beyond infrastructure. It is a long-term investment in Texas and in the students who will build their careers here. Texas Tech graduates are already working at Helios today and that pipeline will only grow as Galaxy's footprint in Texas expands. This landmark announcement marks the first step in a broader strategic relationship rooted in digital innovation, including the exploration of potential projects to advance academic and commercial applications of artificial intelligence, expand research and workforce development, and catalyze economic investment across West Texas.

For nearly eight decades, Texas Tech's stadium has carried the name of its third president, Clifford B. Jones, whose vision for the university and original gift helped establish an early foundation for both the university and the football program. The Jones family's legacy will remain woven into the history of the university with additional details on Texas Tech's plans to honor its original stadium namesake to be announced at a later date.

Texas Tech will host an official celebration of its new partnership with Galaxy with an event this upcoming football season.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

About Texas Tech Athletics

The Texas Tech athletics department boasts 17 intercollegiate programs as part of the Big 12 Conference. Located in Lubbock, Texas, with an enrollment of more than 40,000 students, Texas Tech is considered one of the nation's premier athletics programs with a rabid fan base to match. Texas Tech ranks among the all-time leaders in college football history with 43 all-time bowl appearances and has made four recent trips to the Men's College World Series, was the NCAA Men's Basketball National Runner-Up in 2019, the NCAA Softball National Runner-Up in 2025 and 2026 and has national championships in both women's basketball and men's track and field. Notable alumni include three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes II as well as Olympic gold medalist Sherryl Swoopes, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Zach Thomas, World Series Champion infielder Josh Jung (Texas Rangers) and current PGA Tour standout Ludvig Åberg. For more information, please visit TexasTech.com or follow via Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

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