Galaxy Service Partners Announces Partnership with Sylvester's Maintenance & Mechanical

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Service Partners ("Galaxy"), a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies focused on maintenance, service and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Sylvester's Maintenance & Mechanical LLC ("Sylvester's"), a leading commercial dock and door service company based in Denver, Colorado, with an additional location in Chesapeake, Virginia. Sylvester's has been serving the Greater Denver and Greater Chesapeake Areas for over 17 years. Sylvester's is Galaxy's 8th acquisition since launching in 2025, and its 2nd acquisition in 2026.

"It's truly an honor to partner with James, and the entire Sylvester's team as they embark on this exciting new chapter. Their reputation and track record speaks volumes—not only about the strength of the business, but about the exceptional people leading it and their relentless commitment to quality. We're proud to stand beside the Sylvester's team, building on the momentum they've created and working together to unlock the next phase of growth." said Michael Aft, CEO of Galaxy.

James Sylvester, Founder of Sylvester's, noted, "From our first discussions, it was clear that Galaxy offers more than just deep expertise and resources—they bring a genuine alignment with our long-term vision for Sylvester's. Having Galaxy as a partner strengthens my confidence as we expand our geographical reach, broaden our capabilities, further invest in our people, and continue providing the exceptional service our customers rely on. I'm incredibly excited about what we can achieve together in the years ahead."

Galaxy is actively looking for leading commercial door, automatic gate, and access control businesses across the country.

About Galaxy Service Partners

Galaxy Service Partners ("Galaxy") is a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies. Galaxy is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Galaxy allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Galaxy retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. For more information, visit https://galaxyservicepartners.com/.

About Sylvester's Maintenance & Mechanical

Founded in 2009 by James Sylvester, Sylvester's Maintenance & Mechanical LLC ("Sylvester's") is a leading commercial dock and door service company based in Denver, Colorado with an additional location in Chesapeake, Virginia. Sylvester's has been serving the Greater Denver Area and the Greater Chesapeake Area with industry leading service, for over 17 years. More information about Sylvester's can be found at https://sylvestersmm.com/ and https://sylvestersdoor.com/.

