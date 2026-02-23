Galaxy Service Partners Announces Partnership with AM/PM Door

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Service Partners ("Galaxy"), a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies focused on maintenance, service and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with AM/PM Door Inc. ("AM/PM"), a leading commercial overhead door and automatic gate service company based in Los Angeles, California. AM/PM has been serving the Greater Los Angeles Area, for over 35 years. AM/PM is Galaxy's 7th acquisition since launching in 2025, and its 1st acquisition in 2026.

"It's truly a privilege to be partnering with Kelvin, Chad, and the rest of the AM/PM Door team as they take this next step in their journey. What they've built in the Los Angeles market is incredibly impressive, and even more inspiring is the caliber of people behind the business. We're excited to work alongside the AM/PM team to build on their strong foundation and help drive the next chapter of growth together." said Michael Aft, CEO of Galaxy.

Kelvin Taylor, Founder of AM/PM Door, noted, "From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Galaxy not only brings meaningful experience and resources to the table, but also shares our vision for where AM/PM Door can go. With Galaxy alongside us, we feel confident in our ability to expand our capabilities, invest in our team, and continue delivering the high level of service our customers have come to expect. I am incredibly excited to see what we accomplish together in the coming years."

Galaxy is actively looking for leading commercial door, automatic gate, and access control businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Kaitlyn Francis at [email protected].

About Galaxy Service Partners

Galaxy Service Partners ("Galaxy") is a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies. Galaxy is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Galaxy allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Galaxy retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. For more information, visit https://galaxyservicepartners.com/.

About AM/PM Door

Founded in 1986, AM/PM Door Inc. ("AM/PM") is a leading commercial overhead door and automatic gate service company based in Los Angeles, California. AM/PM has been serving the Greater Los Angeles Area with industry leading service, for over 35 years. More information about AM/PM can be found at https://ampmdoorcompany.com/.

