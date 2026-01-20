Galbot S1 Breaks Industry Load Limits with 50KG Heavy-Duty Capacity

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galbot, a global pioneer in embodied AI and general-purpose robotics, announced the launch of the Galbot S1, an industrial-grade heavy-duty embodied intelligence robot designed to meet the growing demands of modern manufacturing. This breaks the long-standing payload limit in the industry, achieving a continuous dual-arm payload of 50kg. This breakthrough robot pushes the industry's payload limits, achieving a continuous dual-arm payload of up to 50kg. The Galbot S1 has already been successfully deployed in the core production lines of manufacturing giants such as CATL, marking a historic shift for embodied AI from experimental demonstrations to real-world industrial applications.

A New Era for Manufacturing: Galbot S1 Meets Real-World Heavy-Duty Needs

The manufacturing sector is facing unprecedented challenges. From heavy, long-duration tasks to dynamic environments with varying conditions, the demand for advanced, adaptable solutions has never been greater. The Galbot S1 is designed to meet these challenges, seamlessly integrating into production lines and providing a reliable, high-capacity solution.

Unlike traditional industrial robots that often rely on pre-programmed tasks or teleoperation, the Galbot S1 is purpose-built for the intense, continuous operations required in real-world industrial settings. It operates reliably in environments where dust, vibration, lighting changes, and human interaction are a part of the daily workflow.

Breaking Load Limits: A True Industry Game-Changer with 50KG Payload

The Galbot S1 represents a major breakthrough in embodied intelligence for the industrial sector. It can handle a dual-arm load of up to 50kg, offering unprecedented flexibility to meet the ever-changing needs of the manufacturing process. Operating autonomously without the need for teleoperation, the robot adapts to dynamic environments with advanced real-time responses and 360° omnidirectional obstacle avoidance. Its intelligent system ensures safety while maintaining high operational efficiency, even in challenging conditions.

Designed for Long-Term, Seamless Operations

Engineered for extended use, the Galbot S1 offers up to 8 hours of continuous operation on a single charge. Equipped with a dual-battery quick-swap design, it can autonomously replace its batteries, ensuring 24/7 operation in demanding industrial environments. This design ensures the Galbot S1 can keep up with the fast-paced requirements of modern production lines.

Powered by Galbot's proprietary AI, the robot's embodied handling model allows it to perform complex material handling tasks with high precision. The robot operates purely based on visual perception, eliminating the need for QR codes or labels for positioning. This means the Galbot S1 integrates seamlessly into existing production environments with minimal recalibration. It marks a significant step towards mass adoption of embodied intelligence in industrial production.

From Lab to Real-World Deployment: Validation at CATL

The ultimate validation of the Galbot S1 comes from its real-world deployment. It is currently in operation at CATL, the world's leading battery manufacturer, handling critical heavy-load tasks on the production line. This deployment validates the Galbot S1's ability to meet the stringent rhythm and stability requirements of advanced manufacturing. Beyond CATL, Galbot has forged partnerships with leading global manufacturers such as Bosch Group, Toyota, BAIC Group, SAIC Group, and Zeekr to explore new paradigms in flexible manufacturing powered by embodied AI.

As Galbot continues to expand its footprint in key industrial sectors, the Galbot S1 will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of manufacturing, transforming how industries approach automation and productivity. By focusing on real-world applications and scalability, Galbot is positioning itself as a leader in the evolution of embodied intelligence in the industrial sector.

About Galbot

Beijing Galbot AI Co., Ltd. is a global pioneer in embodied AI and general-purpose robotics. With R&D centers in Beijing, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Hong Kong, Galbot brings together world-class scientists and engineers with decades of experience in embodied intelligence and robotics. Its flagship product, the Galbot G1, has been widely deployed in industrial, logistics, retail, healthcare, and education, achieving over one year of proven and stable real-world operations.

As an industry leader, Galbot is driving continuous innovation in embodied AI and accelerating the global deployment of autonomous, general-purpose humanoid robots.

