Galbot Secures Over $300 Million in New Funding, Breaking Records with $3 Billion Valuation in China's Humanoid Robot Sector

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galbot has successfully completed a new funding round exceeding $300 million, bringing the company's total funding to $800 million. This round once again sets new records for both the largest single-round financing and cumulative financing in the embodied AI sector, further cementing Galbot's leadership in the rapidly evolving field of embodied AI and humanoid robotics.

Galbot Store - the world’s first smart retail solution operated fully autonomously by humanoid robots. Speed Speed Galbot G1 at an automotive manufacturing plant, showcasing its precision and autonomy in industrial applications.

The financing round attracted significant investors from China, Singapore, and the Middle East, underscoring global confidence in Galbot's cutting-edge technology. With this investment, the company's valuation has reached $3 billion, reflecting its strong market position and the continued faith in its growth prospects.

Leading the Charge in Embodied AI Innovation

Galbot is the world's first company to fully achieve full-stack in-house development across hundreds-of-billion-scale high-quality datasets, embodied foundation models, and robotic hardware. This groundbreaking approach has positioned Galbot as a global leader in the embodied intelligence field. The company's self-developed key technologies, including its embodied intelligence large models, have pioneered global firsts in areas such as multi-task generalization, whole-body motion control, cross-embodiment autonomous navigation, and dexterous hand manipulation. These innovations have laid a solid technological foundation for the large-scale deployment of humanoid robots.

Commercializing Embodied Intelligence Across Industries

Galbot has already achieved remarkable success in deploying humanoid robots at scale across various industries:

Industrial Manufacturing: Galbot has partnered with leading companies such as CATL, Bosch, Toyota, and Hyundai, becoming the first company globally to deploy humanoid robots for real autonomous operations on manufacturing floors. With these advancements, Galbot has secured orders for thousands of units, demonstrating the scalability and reliability of its humanoid robots in real-world industrial applications.





Smart City Service: Galbot has launched Galbot Store, a fully autonomous retail solution powered entirely by Galbot G1 robots. Currently operational in over 30 cities nationwide, Galbot Store is revolutionizing the smart retail and city service sectors by offering customers a unique and seamless interaction experience.





Warehouse Logistics: Galbot's autonomous warehouse solutions are deployed in multiple locations, demonstrating stable and continuous 24/7 operations for over a year. These solutions are addressing critical operational challenges, enhancing efficiency and meeting the growing demands of the retail logistics industry.





Healthcare: In collaboration with leading hospitals like Xuanwu Hospital, Galbot is deploying humanoid robots to assist in patient rooms, pharmacies , and hospital guidance systems. These robots are improving patient care while helping streamline hospital operations and enhance overall efficiency.

With this new investment, Galbot is positioned to accelerate its technology development, scale its deployments, and expand its global reach. The company remains committed to advancing embodied AI technology, bringing innovation to new sectors, and strengthening its position as a leader in the global robotics market.

About Galbot

Beijing Galbot AI Co., Ltd. is a global pioneer in embodied AI and general-purpose robotics. With R&D centers in Beijing, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Hong Kong, Galbot brings together world-class scientists and engineers with decades of experience in embodied intelligence and robotics. Its flagship product, the Galbot G1, has been widely deployed in manufacturing, logistics, retail, and healthcare, achieving over one year of proven and stable real-world operations.

As an industry leader, Galbot is driving continuous innovation in embodied AI and accelerating the industrial deployment of autonomous, general-purpose humanoid robots worldwide.

SOURCE Beijing Galbot AI Co., Ltd.