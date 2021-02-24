Galderma and AKLIEF® (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005% Unveil Me Being Me Campaign to Inspire Young People with Acne to Live Life to the Fullest

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, often impacting self-esteem and confidence levels,i,ii and unfortunately is greatly affecting the way many sufferers are living their lives during the current social distancing age. A recent survey conducted by Galderma, in collaboration with Wakefield Research*,iii revealed that frequent on-camera time is discouraging acne sufferers from fully participating in their virtual environments. In fact, the overwhelming majority (86%) of acne sufferers have been distracted by their acne on a video call, often missing what others are saying. iii That's if they even turn the camera on at all, as over half (62%) opt to turn their cameras off during video calls, sometimes even faking technical glitches to avoid the on-screen time. iii

Furthermore, the survey revealed that half of students with acne (50%) say their acne has had a negative impact on their grades and academic achievement, and more than three in five young professionals who have had a video call (62%) say their acne has hindered their professional growth.iii Fortunately, despite the distraction, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents who are spending more time on video calls are also now feeling more motivated to seek help from a dermatologist. iii

"Many people think acne is just a teenage disease – but I've seen a significant rise in adult-onset acne in my practice, particularly in young women," said Julie Harper, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Galderma consultant in Birmingham, Alabama. "They are juggling virtual school, online dating and trying to start their careers, and they're coming to me on the verge of tears, feeling like this is something they should have outgrown. With an acne treatment like AKLIEF Cream, I'm able to offer an option that's proven effective and safe. With clearer skin, my patients are able to focus less on their acne and more on these pivotal moments in their lives."

AKLIEF Cream allows patients to treat acne beyond just on the face, as it has also been proven to be safe and effective in treating acne on the chest, shoulders and back – something no single topical acne treatment has been proven to do before.

"We have always known that many acne patients experience significant burden beyond just the physical impact of the condition, but most recently we've found that the impact can be magnified by the technology we've come to rely on," said Jenna Parenton, AKLIEF Cream Brand Manager. "Through the Me Being Me campaign, we hope to empower those living with acne to understand that there are solutions. We encourage a discussion with a dermatologist to develop a treatment plan that may help acne sufferers see clearer skin, which helps them live life unfiltered."

AKLIEF Cream U.S. Important Safety Information

Indication: AKLIEF® (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005% is a retinoid indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. Adverse Events: The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 1%) in patients treated with AKLIEF Cream were application site irritation, application site pruritus (itching), and sunburn. Warnings/Precautions: Patients using AKLIEF Cream may experience erythema, scaling, dryness, and stinging/burning. Use a moisturizer from the initiation of treatment, and, if appropriate, depending upon the severity of these adverse reactions, reduce the frequency of application of AKLIEF Cream, suspend or discontinue use. Avoid application of AKLIEF Cream to cuts, abrasions or eczematous or sunburned skin. Use of "waxing" as a depilatory method should be avoided on skin treated with AKLIEF Cream. Minimize exposure to sunlight and sunlamps. Use sunscreen and protective clothing over treated areas when exposure cannot be avoided.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About AKLIEF Cream

AKLIEF® (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005% contains the first retinoid molecule to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in over 20 years for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Trifarotene is the only topical retinoid molecule that specifically targets retinoic acid receptor gamma (RAR-gamma), the most common retinoic acid receptor found in the skin,* and is the first topical treatment specifically studied and proven safe and effective to treat both facial and truncal (chest, shoulders and back) acne.iv For more information, please visit www.aklief.com.

* The exact process by which trifarotene helps reduce acne is unknown.v

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetic solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com/us.

