Galderma and Celebrity Stylist Brad Goreski Want to Motivate Americans to Face Up to Rosacea

"I want to encourage others to 'Face Up to Rosacea' and stop feeling self-conscious or powerless about their skin," said Brad Goreski. "Rosacea affected me for a large portion of my life to the point where in the past, I would find myself avoiding photos at work and with my family and friends. Eventually, enough was enough for me, so I spoke with my dermatologist to discuss a treatment plan that was right for me."

Rosacea is a chronic skin condition that affects more than 16 million Americans and 415 million people worldwide.1, 2, 3 While symptoms vary person-to-person, they may include frequent facial redness, blushing or flushing, acne-like breakouts, visible blood vessels and sensitive skin with burning, itching or stinging.1 While there is no cure for rosacea and the cause is unknown, treatments are available to control the signs and symptoms.1

The impacts of rosacea go more than skin deep – the condition is known to have a significant psychosocial burden for sufferers.2 In a recent study by Galderma, almost half of those with rosacea self-reported moderate to severe depression,4 and a separate study found more than 86 percent of people with rosacea modify their behavior to manage their symptoms, with 1 in 5 making substantial changes to their daily life, such as avoiding social activities.5 Dermatologists can help patients identify a personalized rosacea treatment plan, giving sufferers the sought-after control of their condition so that they don't have to miss out on any more of life's important moments, whether virtually or in-person.

"While rosacea can be frustrating and unpredictable, it can be effectively managed with prescription treatment," said Dr. Shereene Idriss.1 "I'm excited to partner with Galderma and highlight Brad's story to help spread the word about rosacea and the importance of proactive management."

Face Up to Rosacea offers rosacea sufferers information to help them navigate their treatment journey, including skincare tips, treatment information, lifestyle hacks, dermatologist advice and stories from other people living with rosacea.

"Galderma is committed to providing safe and effective treatment options and educational resources for people with rosacea," said Matt Gambino, Director, Rosacea Franchise, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. "Through this national awareness campaign, we hope to empower those living with rosacea to understand they are not alone and encourage a discussion with a dermatologist to develop a treatment plan."

Galderma is working closely with their dermatology healthcare provider customers as they follow all safe and proper social guidelines to offer treatment for rosacea in their respective practice locations across the country.

Visit FaceUpToRosacea.us to learn more and sign-up to receive free email and video resources.

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a chronic but treatable skin condition that primarily affects the face.1 Symptoms include frequent facial redness, blushing or flushing, acne-like breakouts, visible blood vessels and/or sensitive skin with burning, itching or stinging.1 Although the cause of rosacea is unknown, some common triggers include sun exposure, hot or cold weather, spicy foods or alcohol, and emotional stress.6 Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated, causing thickened skin and irritation of the eyes.1 Because Rosacea is a highly visible disease, it has been found to have a profound emotional and psychological impact on those affected by it.2,5 It is important for people who think they have rosacea to talk to a dermatologist about treatment options.

About Face Up to Rosacea

Face Up to Rosacea is a U.S. awareness campaign, launched in April 2020 by Galderma. Armed with inspiring voices from celebrity stylist, E! TV personality – and rosacea sufferer – Brad Goreski and Dr. Shereene Idriss, Face Up to Rosacea features patient stories and treatment information to encourage those struggling with rosacea to realize "enough is enough" and to speak with a dermatologist about a treatment plan.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetic solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com .

