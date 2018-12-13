Galderma Announces Formation of Women in Aesthetics Leadership Council

"In most industries in the U.S. women hold just 25% of senior leadership positions 1 , lagging significantly behind their male counterparts, while women in the healthcare field hold 49% of these top posts", said Alisa Lask, Vice President and General Manager of the U.S. Aesthetic Business. "Our goal is to accelerate the trend of women holding leadership roles in medical societies, conducting clinical research, supporting training organizations, and to foster support for female focused aesthetic business ownership."

The Women in Aesthetics Leadership Council is comprised of clinicians, clinical trial investigators, CEOs, business owners and practice managers. These current and emerging female leaders in the aesthetics industry recently served as expert consultants in a series of advisory boards in key markets across the country where Council members gave feedback on their experiences and ideas, offering insights that will guide the development of programs and resources to support female-led practices, businesses and research projects.

"I am honored to be part of this select group of leaders who are passionate about increasing opportunities for women's advancement in aesthetics," said Sheila Nazarian, MD, MMM, founder of Nazarian Plastic Surgery. "Our mission is to develop and share valuable approaches that open doors for a new generation of female leaders across the industry while also enhancing skillsets of members in this Council so that we all reach our greatest potential together."

The foundation of the Women in Aesthetics Leadership Council is the first step in building a shared vision, collaborating to execute practical solutions and creating a strong roadmap for future leadership in medical aesthetics. Galderma's focus on this initiative underscores its ongoing commitment to invest in innovations that drive meaningful and sustained impact for providers and ultimately enhance positive patient outcomes.

Follow the hashtag #womeninaesthetics for updates on the Women in Aesthetics Leadership Council.

1Warner, Judith, and Danielle Corley. "The Women's Leadership Gap." Center for American Progress, www.americanprogress.org/issues/women/reports/2017/05/21/432758/womens-leadership-gap/. Accessed on December 15, 2018.

