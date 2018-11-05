Galderma Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation for 4th Annual Pink Day Event to Increase Breast Cancer Awareness

"In 2015, our partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation began with our Aesthetics sales team. It has grown over the years into a company-wide effort," said Miles Harrison, President and GM of Galderma North America. "We are pleased to announce that Galderma made a $50,000 donation to NBCF and this year our Aesthetics sales force sponsored additional HOPE kits to increase our ability to make an impact in patients' lives. Our Consumer business also joined the efforts by donating Cetaphil products for the NBCF's HOPE kits, which our employees assembled this morning."

"Galderma's HOPE Kit assemble party is literally a hands-on, tangible expression of hope. Each kit is going to a breast cancer patient. It's packed with love, and each recipient gets a personalized note from Galderma, and you're able to give that to someone in need at a local hospital partner," said Danae Johnson, Senior Director of Development for NBCF. "We want every single Galderma employee to be proactive about their health. And, we also want to empower them to spread the message of hope to their friends and family."

In addition to the personalized notes from employees, the 100 HOPE Kits that Galderma assembled included items that breast cancer patients have said are comforting and encouraging while undergoing breast cancer treatment: fuzzy socks, hot tea bags, lip balm, a tumbler, a HOPE Journal, educational material, an inspirational bracelet and a full-size Cetaphil moisturizer.

The $50,000 donation to NBCF is tied to the ASPIRE Galderma Rewards program, a loyalty program where points are earned with the purchase of aesthetic treatments with Galderma products such as Dysport, Restylane and Sculptra Aesthetic. During the month of October, for every new consumer who enrolls in ASPIRE, Galderma donates $25 to NBCF, up to $50,000. Many women have reported that such aesthetic treatments have increased their self-esteem during or after receiving treatment for breast cancer.

"We often hear from our consumers that looking good makes them feel good," said Alisa Lask, Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Aesthetic Business. "I'm happy that our portfolio of products can empower women in this way and I'm so proud to be part of a company that offers community support and partnership to those who need encouragement during their fight against cancer."

About Galderma

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, was created in 1981 and is now present in more than 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions.

Galderma is a leader in the research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin.

Partnering with healthcare practitioners around the world to meet people's skin health needs throughout their lifetime, the company contributes to Nestlé Skin Health's vision to change the way the world thinks about skin health.

SOURCE Galderma