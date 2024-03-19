GALE Announced as Creative and Media Agency of Record for Fogo de Chão

Stagwell's (STGW) GALE Tapped to Support the Brand's Global Strategy

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned restaurant brand from Brazil, Fogo de Chão, has appointed Business Agency GALE as its creative and media agency of record. The partnership will amplify brand love and further expand Fogo's rapidly growing business as the brand enters their 10th year of positive traffic and market share growth in 2024.

GALE's remit spans creative, social, influencer and media strategy, planning, buying, analytics, reporting and brand stewardship to increase awareness and strengthen Fogo's position as a category leader.

"For the past 45 years we have been working to build the Fogo brand on a global scale. We are thrilled to partner with GALE to continue to increase our brand awareness and accelerate our growth strategy," said Janet Gieselman, Chief Marketing Officer of Fogo de Chão. "Their track record of success and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our vision and brand strategy."

GALE will support Fogo de Chão in developing and driving an authentic, attention-grabbing articulation of its brand to increase affinity and business growth.

"We are proud to join forces with Fogo de Chão in their commitment to elevating the brand while evolving their guest's dining experience," said GALE CEO Brad Simms. "Our team is devoted to fostering success for all of our clients, and this partnership is another example of the value we bring with our integrated offering."

About GALE

GALE is a Business Agency. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Los Angeles, London, Austin, Kansas City and Bengaluru. GALE has received top industry awards including Ad Age's A-List, Ad Age's Data & Analytics Agency of the Year, Adweek's Fastest Growing Agency, the Grand Effie and Adweek's Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year. For information on GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/ .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what's next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.

