Gale Boice, Principle LTC's Chief Operating Officer, to be Inducted into McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor

Recognizing Remarkable Women Leaders in Skilled Nursing Facility Care for their Exceptional Contributions and Innovation in the Industry

KINSTON, N.C., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale Boice, Chief Operating Officer of Principle LTC, will be inducted into the Hall of Honor for the prestigious 2023 McKnight's Women of Distinction Award. Lynn M. Hood, CEO whose visionary leadership has guided Principle LTC through challenging times, was acknowledged for her significant contributions in 2021 and first receiving the same award, followed Joylin Nation, COO, who is known for her hands-on approach and exceptional leadership skills, received the prestigious award in 2022. The McKnight's Women of Distinction awards, presented by McKnight's Long-Term Care News recognize outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the skilled nursing facility profession.

"I am thrilled that Gale is receiving this esteemed recognition," said Lynn M. Hood. "Having worked with Gale for many years and witnessing her remarkable dedication, I am honored to see her receive this well-deserved accolade, and it's inspiring to see her be recognized among such accomplished women leaders."

As CFO, Gale plays a pivotal role in strategic decision-making, providing financial insights, forecasting future trends, and implementing cost-saving measures to optimize resources and support the delivery of consistent care to residents within the skilled nursing facility company.

"I am deeply honored to be selected for this award and to stand alongside such esteemed women leaders," expressed Gale Boice. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Principle LTC team, whose collaborative efforts have consistently raised the bar in delivering quality care." The McKnight's Women of Distinction event, where Gale Boice will be officially recognized, will take place on May 22nd in Chicago. Nominations for the awards were evaluated by an external panel of industry experts.

About Principle LTC -- Principle LTC is a leading provider of skilled nursing facility management services, committed to delivering exceptional care to residents and supporting the professional growth of its team members. With a focus on operational excellence, Principle LTC strives to enhance the quality of life for seniors in long-term care facilities located North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia across forty-five facilities with approved certificates of need (CON's) for construction of four additional facilities in North Carolina. The company also provides hospice services in North Carolina through its subsidiary, Cardinal Hospice Care.

