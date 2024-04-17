Gale Miami Hotel and Residences Chooses Stayntouch to Power 688-Room Luxury Hybrid Aparthotel

With its Grand Opening set for May 1st, Gale Miami selects Stayntouch PMS and flexible technologies to manage its expansive hybrid aparthotel and streamline the guest journey.

BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, announced a new partnership with Gale Miami Hotel and Residences , a unique 51-story, 688-room luxury hybrid aparthotel in the heart of downtown Miami, set to open its doors on May 1, 2024.

Gale Miami offers a blend of boutique hotel luxury and upscale apartment living, featuring modern chic hotel rooms, apartments, condos, dining venues, and a top-tier spa. To provide guests with an elevated experience and optimize operational efficiency, Gale Miami selected Stayntouch to deploy its flexible cloud PMS, customizable booking engine, guest-friendly smart kiosk and secure ID-scanning technology.

With Stayntouch, Gale Miami will benefit from:

A reliable cloud PMS with 100-percent system uptime and a comprehensive feature set, including extensive automation and reporting capabilities that can support complex back-of-house operations and multiple dining, wellness and spa outlets.

and a comprehensive feature set, including extensive automation and reporting capabilities that can support complex back-of-house operations and multiple dining, wellness and spa outlets. A streamlined booking and guest welcome experience with minimal staff presence by leveraging Stayntouch Booking, Stayntouch Kiosk, ID-scanning and Mobile Pre-Check-In.

with minimal staff presence by leveraging Stayntouch Booking, Stayntouch Kiosk, ID-scanning and Mobile Pre-Check-In. Faster training and reduced onboarding costs with an intuitive and easy-to-learn PMS. Staff can be trained in as little as two days, freeing them to interact with guests rather than being tied to a screen.

with an intuitive and easy-to-learn PMS. Staff can be trained in as little as two days, freeing them to interact with guests rather than being tied to a screen. Simplified Open-APIs and unlimited integrations, which facilitates Gale Miami's custom tech stack of 22 third-party platforms, including leading accounting, spa and housekeeping management solutions.

Kevin Waldstein, general manager of Gale Miami, said, "We chose Stayntouch for its feature-rich cloud PMS to make property management effortless for our size and complexity and seamlessly accommodate our unique hybrid service model when we officially open in May. Additionally, Stayntouch's innovative features, such as mobile and kiosk check-in, will streamline guest arrivals, and the front desk staff is excited by its ease of operation and new level of efficiency. We are thrilled and eagerly anticipate a growing partnership with Stayntouch."

Priya Rajamani, VP of implementation and support for Stayntouch, said, "We're excited to announce our partnership with Gale Miami Hotel and Residences and extend a warm welcome to them into the Stayntouch family. Our cloud PMS and comprehensive technology suite are designed with flexibility and richness in mind, making them particularly well-suited for properties with diverse offerings and robust operations, aiming for a seamless guest experience. We're confident that our technology will not only enhance Gale Miami's guest experience and streamline their operations but also align with their goal of providing a dynamic hospitality experience for visitors to downtown Miami."

To celebrate their grand opening, Gale Miami is offering a special room rate of up to 25 percent off and up to $200 in savings, including waived destination fees, a welcome gift, and complimentary early check-in and late checkout options. Guests can take advantage of this special offer by entering promo code GRANDPRO during booking.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a fully mobile guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 best-in-class integrations. Our cloud-native PMS empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Stayntouch's newly expanded PMS platform, Stayntouch 2.0, further simplifies hotel operations, allowing hotels to streamline and accelerate direct bookings, process payments easily, and simplify integrations - offering an even more enhanced guest experience. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, EOS Hospitality, and Stoney Creek Hotels, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.

About Gale Miami Hotel and Residences

Gale Miami Hotel & Residences is a one-of-a-kind hybrid hospitality residential experience. A response to the growing need for hotel and short-term rental products in Downtown Miami, Gale Miami features traditional hotel rooms where guests and residents alike will be immersed in the boutique hotel brands' signature locally-inspired style and all-encompassing "live, stay, work and play'' mentality. The third Gale hotel to debut in South Florida, Gale Miami Hotel and Residences is slated for completion in spring of 2024. For more information visit www.galeresidence.com .

