GALE NAMED ADVERTISING AGENCY OF THE YEAR BY CAMPAIGN U.S.

Judged by the industry's top marketers, Stagwell's (STGW) GALE was recognized for leadership, creative excellence, and outstanding business performance.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Agency GALE has been named the Advertising Agency of the Year at the 2024 Campaign U.S. Agency of the Year Awards, an annual event that celebrates agencies leading the industry in creativity and effectiveness.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as 2024 Advertising Agency of the Year," GALE President and CEO Brad Simms said. "We take pride in crafting creative, data-driven campaigns that deliver tangible business results, and this award underscores the incredible work our team does across the board to tell our clients' stories in compelling ways while helping their businesses grow."

GALE has been recognized several times for its 120% year-on-year growth rate, strong new business pipeline, and standout client work. Campaigns spotlighted by the agency of the year award include the data-driven email campaign Chipotle Doppelganger, which won a Gold Cannes Lion, and Wood Milk, a humor-infused campaign that sparked a cultural conversation for MilkPEP.

Top industry accolades previously earned by GALE include Adweek's Fastest Growing Agency of the Year, Ad Age's A-List, Ad Age's Data & Analytics Agency of the Year, Adweek's Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, the Grand Effie and a Gold Lion.

For more information on the Campaign U.S. award, visit: https://www.campaignlive.com/article/advertising-agency-2024-gale/1866007

About GALE

GALE is a Business Agency. We bring business insights to brand storytelling and activate across every channel. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, integrated, performance, creative, and content marketing, experience design and media, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. GALE delivers strong business outcomes for its partners in automotive, QSR, retail, gaming, entertainment, telecom and more. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Los Angeles, London, Austin, Kansas City and Bengaluru. GALE has received top industry awards including Ad Age's A-List, Ad Age's Data & Analytics Agency of the Year, Adweek's Fastest Growing Agency and Adweek's Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year.

