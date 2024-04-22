Stagwell (STGW) Announces May Investor Conferences at Needham, J.P. Morgan, and B. Riley Securities

Apr 22, 2024, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences throughout May 2024.
- Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference: Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will participate in a "Future of Advertising" panel on May 15, 2024, at 12:45pm ET, and be available for 1x1 investor meetings.
- JP Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference: Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will participate in a fireside chat on May 20, 2024, at 3:10pm ET and be available for 1x1 investor meetings.
- B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference: Head of Investor Relations Ben Allanson will attend on May 22, 2024, and be available for 1x1 investor meetings.
Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.
About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]
