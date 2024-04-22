Stagwell (STGW) Announces May Investor Conferences at Needham, J.P. Morgan, and B. Riley Securities

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences throughout May 2024.

Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference: Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will participate in a "Future of Advertising" panel on May 15, 2024 , at 12:45pm ET , and be available for 1x1 investor meetings.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]

