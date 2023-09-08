Galen Hope Announces Grand Opening of Delray Beach Location

News provided by

Galen Hope

08 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt celebrates her 20th year of creating innovative and compassionate mental health programs with the opening of Galen Hope in Delray Beach, a sister center to her first location in Coral Gables. The new office held its grand opening on September 5th, 2023, welcoming an experienced staff dedicated to providing developmentally appropriate care for adolescents ages 8 to 18 with mental health, eating disorder, or co-occurring conditions.

Continue Reading
Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt (right) & Dr. Amy Boyers (left), Founders of Galen Hope
Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt (right) & Dr. Amy Boyers (left), Founders of Galen Hope

Galen Hope is a collaborative formation between Wendy and Dr. Amy Boyers, both renowned leaders in psychiatry and psychology focused on healing the whole person through comprehensive treatment. Their pioneering PHP and IOP programs weave behavioral health care, actionable step-downs, and community reintegration so clients develop the skills necessary to return to their lives and live independently. With the expansion into Delray Beach and surrounding areas, Galen Hope addresses a vital need for adolescent mental health care with a heavy emphasis on family programming, life skills, and academic reintegration.

Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, MD, FAED

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt is a board-certified psychiatrist, helping clients over two decades of expertise in roles including Chief Resident of Bellevue Hospital, State Medical Director of Nevada, and founder of distinctive and renowned treatment programs for mental health care and eating recovery. Galen Hope, her fifth program and a derivative of 20 years' experience, provides evidence-based practice that ensures the highest level of care in the least-restrictive environments.

"All of my programs have a strong emphasis on psychiatric assessment, diagnosis, and effective treatment," says Dr. Oliver-Pyatt. "These programs include family education and support, therapeutic outings, and a comprehensive approach to creating meaningful and thoughtful processes that collaborate with outpatient teams for stable community reintegration."

Amy Boyers, PhD

Dr. Amy Boyers is a licensed clinical psychologist, adjunct faculty at the University of Miami Counseling Center, founding president of the Miami Chapter of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (IAEDP), and founder and president of Galen Hope. She has been in private practice in Miami since 2001.

After graduating with honors from the University of Pennsylvania, she was awarded a prestigious U.S. Department of Defense psychological research fellowship at the University of Miami. She completed her pre-doctoral internship at the University of Miami Counseling Center, a post-doctoral residency at the Renfrew Center, and a second residency at University of Miami, where she served as the primary therapist on an NCI-funded research project studying cognitive-behavioral stress management and relaxation training for breast cancer survivors. She has spoken locally and nationally on the topics of eating disorders, stress, trauma, and adolescent development.

Galen Hope provides free comprehensive assessments. To schedule time with our evaluation team or to read more about the transformative programs offered at Galen Hope, visit our website or call: (877) 780-2187. 

About Galen Hope

Galen Hope is a Florida-based treatment center providing specialized care for adults and adolescents with mental health disorders, eating disorders, and/or co-occurring conditions. The center is founded and headed by world-class doctors Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and Amy Boyers, along with a team of dedicated clinicians whose mission is to provide comprehensive, integrated, and compassionate care. Galen Hope offers two locations: 806 S Douglas Road, Suite 625 in Coral Gables; and 4600 Linton Boulevard, Suite 250 in Delray Beach.

Media Contact:
Fiona LaRosa-Waters
Director of Business Development and Communications
fiona@galenhope.com

SOURCE Galen Hope

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.