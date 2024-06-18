Galilée AM to Standardize on Clearwater Analytics to Support Rapid Growth and Investment Operational Excellence

Streamlines Fund and Wealth Management Activities Across the Entire Investment Lifecycle with Clearwater JUMP

BOISE, Idaho and PARIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Galilée Asset Management (AM) will implement Clearwater JUMP to consolidate fund and wealth activities across its investment lifecycle. The platform's deployment comes as Galilée AM seeks to support its rapid growth and consolidate its activities after acquiring several investment management companies.

Galilée AM specializes in fund and wealth management, primarily in equity and fixed income. The France-based company chose Clearwater JUMP for its end-to-end asset management platform that provides complete functional coverage for front, middle, and back-office investment operations. With Clearwater, Galilée AM aims to connect seamlessly with all its counterparties, leverage critical market data, and optimize trading processes.

"In Clearwater, we have found a long-term partner allowing us to centralize our multi-entity and multi-activity business on a single platform," said Roni Michaly, CEO of Galilée AM. "Clearwater is a technological upgrade and a strategic move to consolidate our operations, drive efficiencies, and foster sustainable growth."

In each of its entities Galilée AM has historically utilized multiple in-house solutions involving many manual processes for order consolidation. Clearwater's JUMP suite of products will solve these inefficiencies and reduce costs with the Clearwater platform bringing data together for Galilée AM's teams and giving users a consolidated view across the business. Galilée AM cited a world-class user experience, platform scalability, and quick implementation as reasons to implement Clearwater. Expected benefits for Galilée AM include a cohesive platform for all acquired entities, accurate group-level reporting, and streamlined middle-office activities to increase efficiency.

"Our partnership with Galilée AM exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that meet the complex needs of today's asset managers," said Emmanuel Fougeras, President of Clearwater's JUMP suite of products. "By choosing Clearwater JUMP, Galilée AM has embraced technological advancement and positioned itself for sustainable growth and operational excellence. We look forward to supporting their vision and continued expansion."

Founded in 2000 and based in Strasbourg and Paris, Galilee AM offers multi-thematic expertise in fund and securities selection through its investment solutions for individual, professional and institutional clients. Its entrepreneurial structure and its capital independence from any banking or insurance network is the guarantee of great freedom in investment decisions. Galilee AM is a signatory to the PRI (UN Principles for Responsible Investment). For more information about Galilee Asset Management: www.galilee-am.com.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com .

