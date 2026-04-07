Gallagher Issues Statement on AssuredPartners of South Florida Settlement

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) ("Gallagher") today issued the following statement subsequent to a recent civil settlement between AssuredPartners of South Florida ("APSF"), AssuredPartners, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Justice ("U.S. DOJ"):

Today, the U.S. DOJ announced a settlement with APSF and AssuredPartners. The settlement is in relation to actions that occurred at an agency which was owned by APSF, from February 2021 through September 2022. This period predates Gallagher's acquisition of AssuredPartners in August 2025.

Importantly, Gallagher became aware of the government's investigation during its pre-acquisition diligence of AssuredPartners. APSF was not included in Gallagher's acquisition of AssuredPartners, and Gallagher has never owned APSF. The investigation and potential settlement were considered under the purchase agreement, the settlement amount was fully reserved, and settlement does not impact the purchase price Gallagher paid for AssuredPartners.

About Gallagher

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sara Walsh, CFA

630-285-3593

[email protected]

Kelli Murray

Media Relations

630-277-0347

[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.