Gallaher Senior Living and WellQuest Living Partner to Bring Boutique Approach to Three Southern California Communities

Santianna and Vienna at Santianna Serve the San Diego County Area and Laurel Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care Caters to Greater Conejo Valley

CARLSBAD, Calif. and MOORPARK Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallaher Senior Living and WellQuest Living are pleased to announce a dynamic partnership with the appointment of WellQuest Living as the new management company for three distinguished senior living communities under Gallaher's banner: Santianna, an independent and assisted living community located in Carlsbad; Vienna at Santianna, an adjacent memory care community; and Laurel Heights in Moorpark, offering both assisted living and memory care.

The transition ushers in an exciting new chapter for senior living in San Diego County and the Greater Conejo Valley, accompanied by a rebranding that highlights Gallaher's boutique senior living approach —an artful blend of elegance and compassionate care. WellQuest Living currently manages eight properties for Gallaher Senior Living, with Santianna, Vienna at Santianna and Laurel Heights rounding out the Gallaher portfolio.

Molly Gallaher, Chief Operating Officer of Gallaher Senior Living, conveyed excitement regarding all of these positive developments: "We are delighted to welcome WellQuest Living as the new management company at Santianna, Vienna and Laurel Heights. Being an intimate, family-owned community, we place great value on fostering strong relationships and delivering services and amenities of the highest caliber. Our vision for luxury senior living aligns perfectly with WellQuest's unwavering dedication to excellence."

Dean Mattsson, President of WellQuest Living, shares Gallaher's enthusiasm: "We are passionate about our mission to help residents continue to live life to the fullest, and we are honored to be selected to partner with Gallaher Senior Living. These communities have exceptional leadership and committed employees dedicated to making a difference in residents' lives. They are a best-in-class team that boasts an aggregate of over 100 years of combined senior living experience."

In April, Gallaher renamed its Moorpark-based community (previously known as Oakmont of Moorpark) to Laurel Heights, and subsequently renamed the Carlsbad-based community in July (formerly known as Villena at Santianna) Vienna at Santianna. The rebranding reflects Gallaher's commitment to creating an environment where luxurious living meets compassionate support. With new, state-of-the-art buildings, an exquisite culinary experience, and a diverse range of engagement opportunities both within and beyond the communities, each community offers a luxurious experience meticulously tailored to residents and their families.

For members of the media interested in covering this story or arranging an interview, email Holly Gaddy at [email protected] or call (214) 378-7970 ext. 245.

About WellQuest Living:

While aging is a reality, WellQuest Living believes in cultivating an ageless mindset and is passionate about its mission to help residents continue to live life to the fullest. WellQuest currently manages 17 vibrant communities in California where residents can create meaningful and memorable experiences. WellQuest offers unparalleled care by providing best-in-class amenities and living options. Learn more at wqliving.com.

About Gallaher Companies:

Gallaher Companies, opened in 1979, is a development company headquartered in Windsor, Calif., with projects throughout the western United States. Founded and run by the Gallaher family, the company manages all aspects of the development process. From site acquisition, entitlements, architectural and landscape plans, to floor plans and interior design: all is handled in-house. The final phase, building, is realized by the building arm, OSL Construction. With all aspects under the same roof, the company moves swiftly and efficiently with optimal quality control from beginning to end. Learn more at gallaherseniorliving.com.

