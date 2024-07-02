Gallium Arsenide Components Market size is set to grow by USD 3.51 billion from 2024-2028, Rising adoption of smartphones and tablets boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gallium arsenide components market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.51 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.3% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks. However, availability of alternative devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., CMK Ltd., DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Edmund Optics Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Furukawa Denshi Co. Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, II VI Inc., Logitech Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Reade International Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Umicore SA, and Western Minmetals SC Corp.

Gallium Arsenide Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3518.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key countries South Korea, China, US, India, and Taiwan Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., CMK Ltd., DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Edmund Optics Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Furukawa Denshi Co. Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, II VI Inc., Logitech Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Reade International Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Umicore SA, and Western Minmetals SC Corp.

Market Driver

The global market for Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) components is poised for significant growth due to the widespread adoption of high-speed Internet connectivity. With the phase-out of 2G and 3G networks and the increasing focus on 4G and 5G technologies, the demand for GaAs components in smartphones, tablets, and other communication devices is expected to increase substantially. 5G technology, which is currently in development, will offer faster data speeds and improved performance, leading to higher sales volumes for GaAs components. Major countries, including the US, Japan, and South Korea, are expected to be early adopters of 5G technology, further boosting the market growth.

The Gallium Arsenide components market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies such as telecommunications, optoelectronics, and military applications driving demand. The use of GaAs in high-frequency applications, like radio frequency (RF) and microwave technologies, is increasing due to its superior performance. The semiconductor industry is also investing in GaAs for its use in power electronics and solar cells. The increasing demand for GaAs components is also due to their high efficiency, excellent thermal conductivity, and high electron mobility. The market for GaAs components is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The GaAs components market faces challenges from emerging alternatives such as GaN, SiGe, LDMOS, and CMOS devices. GaN and LDMOS are used in power amplifiers, while SiGe is preferred in low-noise applications. CMOS is gaining popularity in entry-level phones and is expected to expand into smartphones. High-power RF semiconductor devices demand substrates with high thermal conductivity, which GaAs cannot provide. GaN substrates are used instead for high-voltage applications. These factors are expected to limit the growth of the GaAs components market during the forecast period.

The Gallium Arsenide components market faces several challenges in the semiconductor industry. The high cost of production and complexity in manufacturing are major hurdles. The demand for these components is increasing due to their superior properties in telecommunications, optoelectronics, and radio frequency applications. However, the competition from other semiconductor materials, such as silicon, is intense. The need for advanced technologies and processes to improve efficiency and reduce costs is crucial. Defects and impurities in the raw materials and manufacturing processes also pose challenges. The market requires continuous research and development to address these issues and maintain competitiveness.

Segment Overview

This gallium arsenide components market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 LEC grown GaAs

1.2 VGF grown GaAs Application 2.1 Mobile devices

2.2 Wireless communication

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 LEC grown GaAs- The LEC-grown GaAs segment led the gallium arsenide components market in 2023, driven by advancements in wireless communication, satellite technology, and other wireless networks. This segment's dominance is attributed to the semiconductor industry's high usage of semi-insulating GaAs single crystals. Benefits such as scalability, effectiveness, temperature reduction, carbon content control, and good insulation properties make LEC-grown GaAs an attractive choice. These advantages, coupled with the expanding semiconductor sector, are expected to boost demand for LEC-grown GaAs and fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) components market encompasses the production and supply of various optoelectronic devices and semiconductor ICs, including Laser Diodes, Light Emitting Diodes, and Microwave Integrated Circuits. These components find extensive applications in the Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, and Communications Industry, particularly in the development of 5G Networks and 5G Wireless Communication systems. GaAs is a preferred semiconductor material due to its superior electrical and optical properties, making it ideal for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Filters and Duplexers, RF Mixers, Switches, and other frequency-related components. Operating at various frequencies and with different voltage requirements, these components are manufactured using advanced technologies like Plasma Etching and VGF Technology. The wafer size used in the production process varies depending on the specific application and component design.

Market Research Overview

The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) components market encompasses the production and supply of semiconductor devices and related products based on Gallium Arsenide. These components are utilized in various applications such as radio frequency (RF) and power electronics, optoelectronics, and sensor technology. GaAs materials offer advantages like high electron mobility, high saturation velocity, and high electron velocity, making them suitable for high-frequency and high-power applications. The GaAs components market is driven by the increasing demand for wireless communication systems, solar energy conversion systems, and other advanced technologies. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the continuous research and development in the field of GaAs technology and the increasing adoption of GaAs-based devices in various industries.

