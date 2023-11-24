Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market to grow by USD 5.26 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is expected to grow by USD 5.26 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in demand for GaN semiconductor devices is notably driving the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market. However, factors such as high material and fabrication costs may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (opto semiconductors and power semiconductors), end-user (defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, ICT, automotive, and industrial and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market including Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., and Transphorm Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers a high gallium nitride GaN called a high electron mobility transistor HEMT power amplifier.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The market share growth by the opto semiconductors segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to their reduced energy consumption, extended lifespan, and absence of toxic substances like mercury, the use of LEDs is eco-friendly.

End-user (defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, ICT, automotive, industrial, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 64% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is being driven by actors such as industrial development, technology developments, and energy efficiency demand.

North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market companies

The semiconductor materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.25 billion at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027.

The silicon carbide market for semiconductor application market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,336.31 million at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2027.

