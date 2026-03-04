GALLO Selects Horizon Media as Agency of Record to Support Brand Growth Across Portfolio

Horizon to Guide Media Investment Using Its Blu Technology Platform

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLO, the privately owned company behind a broad range of wine, spirits, malt beverages, and ready-to-drink offerings, has named Horizon Media its agency of record for audience development, media planning, buying, and measurement across its portfolio.

After a competitive review process, GALLO chose Horizon based on the agency's experience in highly regulated categories and its thoughtful approach to driving consistent, measurable results. Horizon will help guide GALLO's media investment with consumer-led, data-informed strategies designed to build brand equity, drive relevancy, and support continued growth across the company's diverse set of brands.

The scope of work will tap into Horizon's Blu, its connected marketing intelligence platform, which uses AI-driven insights to translate real-time market signals into actionable audience segments. Blu extends engagement across channels, connects media investment to meaningful performance indicators, and offers creative optimization tools that will help GALLO show up more thoughtfully and effectively in a dynamic marketplace.

"In today's complex media environment, we value agency partners who bring clarity, transparency, and a collaborative spirit," said Amy Lund, Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Communications, GALLO. "Horizon's independent model and commitment to financial integrity align closely with our expectations for a modernized collaboration. We appreciate the way their Blu platform links media investment to true business outcomes, and we look forward to building a strong working relationship together."

"GALLO is home to a remarkably broad portfolio, each brand with its own unique story and consumer base," said Gene Turner, President, Global Chief Client Officer, Horizon Media. "We're committed to supporting GALLO as they continue to grow, helping to align investment with priorities across audiences and channels. With the combined power of Blu and deep human insight, we look forward to supporting both long‑standing and newer brands as they continue to connect with consumers."

MediaSense served as GALLO's independent advisor throughout the review, providing commercial and value analysis.

About GALLO

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, GALLO is a family-owned company and global leader in wine, spirits, malt beverages, and ready-to-drink offerings. With a purpose of serving joy in moments that matter, GALLO is deeply committed to sustainability and delivering the highest quality products for every occasion. GALLO's full portfolio can be found at www.gallo.com/portfolio .

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media is the largest independent media agency globally, delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the world's most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, Horizon Media employs more than 2,400 people and manages over $8.5 billion in annual media investments. Guided by its belief that business is personal, Horizon Media is consistently recognized for client excellence, workplace culture, and its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and employee well-being.

