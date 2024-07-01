Galloway Company Names Troy Youngbauer Chief Operations Officer

NEENAH, Wis., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway Company, the leading supplier of cream liqueur bases, sweetened condensed milk, and ice cream bases in the U.S., proudly announces the appointment of Troy Youngbauer as Chief Operations Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Youngbauer to lead operational growth during time of historic demand for Galloway's dairy-based ingredients Post this Troy Youngbauer, Chief Operations Officer, Galloway Company

As Galloway embarks on a significant growth trajectory, Youngbauer will continue to spearhead Galloway's operations, overseeing the supply chain, operational management, operational engineering, and system enhancements. Youngbauer has been at the helm of the company's operations as Senior Director of Operations for the past seven years, diligently preparing the organization for its next phase of expansion.

"We are fortunate to be in a position of rapid growth," said Kevin Beauchamp, Galloway's President and CEO. "To grow authentically in line with our values, we need a leader like Troy, who understands our deep-rooted customer and employee-first mindset. Under his leadership, we are confident in our ability to achieve our full potential."

During his seven-year tenure at Galloway, Youngbauer has successfully managed over $100 million in capital expansions to support increased demand and has led organizational changes that nearly doubled the union workforce. In his new role, he will continue to lead capital expansions and drive operational excellence.

"I am honored to grow alongside Galloway into this new phase of our business," said Youngbauer. "I have witnessed firsthand the potential this company has to enhance its already prominent position as a leader in dairy processing. I am excited to work with this team to serve our customers with the quality and innovation they expect."

About Troy Youngbauer

Troy Youngbauer brings decades of experience in Executive Operations and Supply Chain management, with a specialized focus on consumer products and dairy/food industries. Prior to joining Galloway Company, Youngbauer held executive positions at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where he spent 20 years in various Operations and Supply Chain leadership roles, contributing to substantial sales growth and efficiency improvements. Youngbauer holds a bachelor's degree from Ripon College and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

About Galloway Company

Galloway Company is the number one supplier of cream liqueur bases and sweetened condensed milk in the U.S. Located in Neenah, Wisconsin, Galloway specializes in producing unique formulations of condensed dairy blends and beverage bases. Classic Mix Partners, a subsidiary of Galloway Company, is the largest manufacturer of frozen dairy dessert mixes in Wisconsin, serving customers nationwide. For more information on our complete line of innovative dairy product mixes and bases, visit gallowaycompany.com.

SOURCE Galloway Company