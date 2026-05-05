Galloway Completes Acquisition of Z Development Services

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galloway & Company, LLC ("Galloway"), a national architecture and engineering firm based in Denver, announced today the acquisition of Z Development Services, a Florida-based civil engineering firm, on April 10, 2026.

"The addition of Z Development Services supports Galloway's continued national growth, and it enhances the resources we can bring to clients across the country," said Galloway President Dave Guetig, PE. "Just as important, Z Development's people-first mindset and commitment to client service strongly align with our culture, so we are excited to welcome them to Galloway."

Z Development Services brings a strong track record in civil engineering and development-related services across the United States. Their capabilities include due diligence, civil engineering design, and project management support through design, permitting, and development. The Z Development Services team will continue to operate from Orlando and maintain continuity for clients while expanding access to Galloway's additional multidisciplinary resources.

"Joining Galloway is a natural fit because their values and commitment to client success reflect our own," said Bob Ziegenfuss, PE, founder and president of Z Development Services. "By uniting our teams, we significantly enhance our collective skillset, allowing us to expand our regional and national influence while delivering even greater opportunities and innovative solutions for our clients."

This acquisition aligns with Galloway's long-term growth strategy and is supported by their investment partners, ARA Services Partners and Kelso & Company.

About Galloway

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 1982, Galloway has grown to 370 professionals across 17 offices and 10 states. Galloway ranks 288 on the Engineering News Report (ENR) Top 500, having climbed 102 positions in the past five years. Galloway is licensed in 50 states and offers clients all major architecture and engineering design services, including 14 in-house disciplines, which makes them a true multidisciplinary company. This collective in-house knowledge and experience creates a high level of collaboration and a well-coordinated design process to support clients' visions and achieve their goals.

Krissa Szmyd, Director of Marketing & Communications

Galloway & Company, LLC

5500 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Suite 200

Greenwood Village, CO 80111 | 303-770-8884

[email protected]

SOURCE Galloway & Company, LLC