GALLS® Announces Extension of National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Sponsorship Through 2030

Relocation of 2027 Induction Ceremony to Lexington, KY — and a Wall of Fame at GALLS® Headquarters

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS®, the nation's leading distributor of uniforms and equipment for public safety professionals, is proud to announce the extension of its title sponsorship of the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame (NLEOHOF) through the year 2030. In conjunction with this renewed commitment, GALLS® and the NLEOHOF are excited to announce the relocation of the annual Induction Ceremony to Lexington, Kentucky, beginning in 2027, as well as the installation of the Wall of Fame at GALLS® corporate headquarters.

National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Logo

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor the outstanding services, bravery, and sacrifices of law enforcement officers across the United States. By extending its sponsorship through the end of the decade, GALLS® continues to illustrate its dedication to the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve their communities.

The NLEOHOF induction ceremonies feature awards in several categories, including the Courage in Service Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Distinguished Service Award. Each year's ceremony highlights the inspiring stories of officers whose actions demonstrate law enforcement's "service over self" commitment to their communities and who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. Our mission at GALLS® has always been to support public safety professionals with a relentless focus on our heroes who wear the badge. Extending this sponsorship through 2030 allows us to further champion their service and ensure their acts of selflessness and courage are recognized on a national stage."

— Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS®

"The extension of our partnership with GALLS® through 2030 and serving as the home of the Hall of Fame represents more than a sponsorship—it reflects a shared commitment to recognizing excellence, preserving history, and supporting the law enforcement community. We are grateful for GALLS®' continued investment in our mission and excited about what we will accomplish together in the years ahead."

— Megan Stockburger, Co-founder and Executive Director of the NLEOHOF

Additionally, starting in 2027, the NLEOHOF Induction Ceremony will enter a new chapter by moving to Lexington, Kentucky, home of GALLS®' corporate headquarters. Hosting the event in Lexington will not only bring the celebration closer to the heart of the GALLS® organization but will also provide a welcoming, central location with deep ties to the public safety community for honorees, their families, and law enforcement leaders from across the country.

With this expanded partnership, GALLS® is also proud to become the home of the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. A dedicated Wall of Fame will be unveiled at GALLS® corporate headquarters in September, displaying portraits of every past inductee in a single, lasting tribute. Open to visiting families, agencies, and the public safety community, the Wall of Fame will ensure that the courage and sacrifice of each honored officer remain on permanent display—preserving their legacies for generations to come and inspiring the thousands of GALLS® team members who serve those who serve, every single day.

For more information about GALLS® and its commitment to public safety professionals, please visit www.galls.com. For more information on the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame, including nomination details and past inductees, visit www.nationalleohalloffame.com. Submissions for the 2027 Induction class are open and accepting nominations until October 31.

About GALLS: GALLS® is the largest distributor of uniforms, duty gear, and equipment for public safety and military professionals in North America. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional service, GALLS serves law enforcement, fire, EMS, private security, and corrections personnel, ensuring they are fully equipped to perform their critical duties safely and effectively.

About the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame: The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame (NLEOHOF) is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women in law enforcement who have distinguished themselves through exceptional service, valor, and dedication to their communities. The NLEOHOF ensures that the legacies of these outstanding officers are preserved and celebrated for generations to come.

MEDIA CONTACTS

GALLS Krista Greathouse Director of Marketing Email: [email protected] Phone: (859) 447-0779 NLEOHOF Megan Stockburger Co-Founder / Executive Director National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Email: [email protected] Phone: (419) 509-3085

SOURCE GALLS