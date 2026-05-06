GALLS® Secures Three Best Dressed Public Safety Department Awards at NAUMD Conference

For emergency response professionals facing high-pressure situations, reliable equipment is vital. GALLS® partnered with these leading agencies to deliver modernized uniform solutions that balance authoritative appearance with tactical functionality, ensuring seamless operation and quick decision-making in the field.

The NAUMD recognized GALLS® for its dedicated service and innovative solutions across the following agencies:

Atlanta Police Department (Police Department Category): In preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, GALLS ® and LION/Elbeco outfitted approximately 1,800 sworn officers with a high-visibility uniform program. The modernized duty shirts and trousers ensure officers are instantly recognizable in large crowds, providing immediate response capabilities and clear identification during this major international event.





In preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, GALLS and LION/Elbeco outfitted approximately 1,800 sworn officers with a high-visibility uniform program. The modernized duty shirts and trousers ensure officers are instantly recognizable in large crowds, providing immediate response capabilities and clear identification during this major international event. Philadelphia Police Department (Police Department Category): Partnering with LION/Elbeco, GALLS ® facilitated the department's transition from the traditional powder-blue uniform to a crisp midnight-navy uniform. This comprehensive modernization equips nearly 2,000 officers with darker, highly durable garments that conceal stains and reinforce a professional, authoritative presence essential for secure and efficient urban scene control.





Partnering with LION/Elbeco, GALLS facilitated the department's transition from the traditional powder-blue uniform to a crisp midnight-navy uniform. This comprehensive modernization equips nearly 2,000 officers with darker, highly durable garments that conceal stains and reinforce a professional, authoritative presence essential for secure and efficient urban scene control. Fairfax County Sheriff's Office (Sheriff Department Category): GALLS® modernized the uniform system for over 400 sworn deputies, introducing a Tundra Green-and-black color palette. Utilizing the Blauer FlexRS system, these versatile utility and Class B uniforms provide exceptional mobility and breathability, supporting seamless inter-agency coordination and tactical readiness across varied operational environments.

GALLS® CEO Mike Fadden stated, "Winning these three NAUMD awards highlights our ability to outfit multi-disciplinary teams with the state-of-the-art gear they need to secure their communities, coordinate successfully, and return home safely. Our close partnerships with leading manufacturers such as Elbeco are instrumental to our mission. By collaborating with trusted apparel innovators, we ensure every uniform program meets rigorous standards of quality and performance. These strong, reliable relationships allow us to deliver on our commitment to excellence for those who serve on the front lines."

LION Director of Product Management, Christina Parise, shared a similar sentiment, 'We are incredibly proud of what the LION team and our partners at GALLS® accomplished together for the Philadelphia and Atlanta police departments. These programs represent the very best of what a true manufacturing and distribution partnership can deliver — world-class garments, flawlessly executed at scale."

By providing state-of-the-art apparel and reliable coordination, GALLS® continues to ensure that agencies have the tools required to triumph in any crisis. These award-winning uniform programs reflect the precise engineering and dedicated support necessary to protect communities and increase overall operational efficiency.

About GALLS

For almost 60 years, GALLS® has been the trusted source for uniforms, tactical gear, and essential equipment for America's public safety professionals. More than one million men and women rely on GALLS® for their essential gear each year. From boots and uniforms to tactical tools and duty gear, we provide the quality and consistency your mission requires. GALLS® offers a complete 360° solution for agencies and departments — including custom web portals that streamline ordering, improve speed, and enhance oversight. At GALLS®, we are Proud To Serve Those Who Serve™. We understand the urgency, precision, and grit the public safety professional's job demands.

Please direct any media inquiries to:

Krista A. Greathouse, Director of Marketing

(859) 477-0779

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SOURCE GALLS