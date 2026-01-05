GALLS® Expands Service to New Jersey First Responders with Strategic Acquisition of Action Uniform Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS®, the leading distributor of uniforms and equipment for public safety professionals, today announced the strategic acquisition of Action Uniform Co., a premier regional distributor based in Pleasantville, New Jersey. This acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to providing rapid deployment of essential gear and reliable service to law enforcement, fire, EMS, and private security professionals throughout the region.

Action Uniform Co. has served the New Jersey public safety community for over thirty years, establishing itself as a pillar of reliability and dedication. With a headquarters and distribution center in Pleasantville, along with retail locations in Toms River, Cherry Hill, and Matawan, the company has built long-tenured relationships with key agencies. These include NJ Transit, Atlantic City, Camden, Hackensack, Gloucester, Rutgers, the New Jersey Department of Corrections, and New Jersey Fish and Wildlife.

The integration of Action Uniform's four retail locations with existing GALLS® branches in Trenton and Newark is designed to create the largest service footprint in New Jersey. This expanded geography allows GALLS® to provide a complete 360° solution for agencies and departments, streamlining the ordering process and enhancing the speed of delivery for critical equipment. The combination of resources ensures that first responders have immediate access to the uniforms and tools necessary for successful incident resolution and scene control.

"Geography expansion across New Jersey with four more retail locations, combined with our GALLS® Trenton and Newark branches, will make GALLS® the number one provider in New Jersey," said Mike Fadden, GALLS® CEO. "We are committed to providing the immediate response and reliable coordination our customers require, and this partnership ensures we can deliver our complete 360° solution to more agencies than ever before."

Action Uniform is known for its personalized, on-site service and "Same Day Signature Service," capabilities that align perfectly with the GALLS® mission. By retaining the local expertise of Action Uniform's forty employees and combining it with the robust logistics and supply chain of GALLS®, the company ensures seamless operation and continuity for all existing agency contracts.

"I am truly excited to work with GALLS® as we move into this next chapter together," stated Rick Zelig of Action Uniforms. "GALLS® is a strong and respectable leader in our industry, and their size and buying power will allow us to offer even greater value and product availability to our customers. I do not anticipate any significant changes in how we presently do business. Maintaining the service standard and relationships we have been able to create is a key reason GALLS® was interested in acquiring Action Uniform. I am grateful for the past and optimistic for what is ahead."

This acquisition represents a significant step in ensuring that those facing dynamic and high-pressure situations in New Jersey are equipped with the highest quality gear. This GALLS® combined network will offer unparalleled service levels, supporting the urgent needs of public safety professionals' jobs with precision and grit.

About GALLS®

GALLS® is the trusted source for uniforms, tactical gear, and essential equipment for America's public safety professionals. Serving more than one million men and women each year, GALLS® provides the quality, consistency, and rapid deployment that dynamic and high-pressure environments demand. From boots and uniforms to tactical tools and duty gear, the company is dedicated to supporting the mission of law enforcement, fire, EMS, and security personnel. For more information, visit www.galls.com.

