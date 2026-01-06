GALLS® Acquires DesignLab, Inc: Expanding Public Safety Market Leadership in the Southeast

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS®, the nation's leading distributor of uniforms and equipment to public safety professionals, today announced the acquisition of DesignLab, Inc., a prominent regional supplier of public safety uniforms and gear. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances GALLS'® presence in the Southeast, particularly in South Carolina and Florida, and reinforces its commitment to serving America's first responders.

The acquisition of DesignLab expands GALLS'® footprint with six additional retail locations in key metropolitan areas, including Greenville and Columbia, SC, and Tampa, Orlando, Miami, and Palm Beach, FL. This move will consolidate GALLS'® market share, positioning it as the #1 provider in both South Carolina and Florida. The integration of DesignLab's employees and their established customer relationships will ensure a seamless transition for the agencies they serve.

"We are proud to welcome DesignLab to the GALLS® family," said Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS®. "Their established reputation for quality and dedicated customer service aligns perfectly with our core values. This acquisition is a critical step in our mission to provide the most comprehensive and reliable service to the men and women who protect our communities."

DesignLab has a strong history of managing uniform programs for major agencies, including the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Orlando Police Department, City of Tampa, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. By combining GALLS'® extensive resources with DesignLab's regional expertise and screen-printing capabilities, the company will offer an unparalleled level of service and support to public safety professionals throughout the region. The acquisition also accelerates GALLS' entry into new, growing markets and strengthens its operational capacity.

About GALLS®

GALLS® is the leading distributor of uniforms and equipment to public safety professionals, including law enforcement, fire, EMS, private security, and military personnel. For over 50 years, GALLS® has been a trusted source for essential gear, offering a comprehensive 360° solution for agencies and departments. With a commitment to serving those who serve, GALLS® provides quality products and reliable service to more than one million professionals each year. For more information, visit www.galls.com.

