GALLUP-MCKINLEY COUNTY SCHOOLS LAUNCHES EQUITY COUNCIL TO ADVANCE STUDENT SUCCESS

Applications open through June 30, 2026

GALLUP, N.M., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup-McKinley County Schools (GMCS) today announced the formation of its Equity Council, a community advisory group that will help guide district decisions to better serve all students, especially those who have historically faced barriers to success in school.

"Establishing our Equity Council is not just a policy step, it is a statement of our values," said GMCS Interim Superintendent Jvanna Hanks. "Every student, parent, guardian, and staff member should feel like they belong here. This council will make sure their voices are part of how we make decisions."

The GMCS Board of Education supports this initiative. The Equity Council will provide district leadership feedback on policies and programs that promote fairness, inclusion, and student support, with representation from communities including economically disadvantaged families, Native American students, English learners, and students with disabilities.

The Equity Council will:

Bring diverse community voices into district decision-making

Provide feedback to district leaders on policies related to equity and inclusion

Support a school culture where all students, parents, community, and staff feel respected and valued

Council applications are now open. GMCS will select up to 12 participants districtwide using the rubric established by the New Mexico Public Education Department. We encourage students, parents, teachers, staff, and community members interested in supporting inclusive student success are encouraged to apply.

For more information or to request an application, visit https://www.gmcs.org/page/equity-council or contact the Student Support Center at 505-721-1000.

Media Contact:

Becky Coppa

[email protected]

Gallup-McKinley County Schools serves students across northwestern New Mexico and is committed to supporting student achievement through inclusive learning environments, community partnerships, and educational opportunity.

SOURCE Gallup-McKinley County Schools