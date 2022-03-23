Galo B. Guerrero Salas' new book "Razones & Beneficios De Jugar el 40" is a functional read meant to reinforce family bonds with the help of a card game.

Galo B. Guerrero Salas, an experienced teacher in multiple institutions, a graduate of marketing degree, a customs liquidator in the Customs of Ecuador; has completed his new book "Razones & Beneficios De Jugar el 40": a wonderful read that aims to preserve and improve the intelligence of people. 40 Play is a beneficial game that is not just great for mental exercise, but also enhances a person's emotional stability. Playing this game can be used as a way to socialize and reconnect with the family, especially these trying times.

Guerrero Salas shares, "The legend of card games, according to the historical archive, dates back to the 6th century AD. in the Tang Dynasty 'China'. Divulging by Arabia, Spain, Europe etc. The practice of the games reached its height in the years 1250 AD and its decline in 1300 AD. C. with the prohibition of these.

Centuries later it appears in the Americas, some games derived from the old ones; especially in Ecuador, where the game of 40 is practiced in different regions, modalities and styles.

Today we present in the USA, the full version 40 Play, a modern and practical game; equipped with the structure and its necessary elements, to fulfill its objective, which is: to have fun and enjoy practicing '40 Play'. Socializing in the family and as an aid against depression; which is booming today, given the enormous impact caused by Covid-19."

Published by Page Publishing, Galo B. Guerrero Salas' educational work provides the rules and principles of 40 Play game. By knowing and applying these guidelines and principles, players will develop honesty and integrity.

It also aims to free humans from their current worries and just enjoy spending time with their loved ones in the comforts of their homes.

Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Razones & Beneficios De Jugar el 40" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

