Galorath Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification with KTL Solutions Support

Galorath Joins Elite Group of Trusted Federal Cybersecurity Partners, Strengthening Commitment to DoW Requirements and Operational Readiness

LONG BEACH, Calif. and FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath, an AI-powered cost estimation intelligence platform provider, today announced it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, reinforcing its commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and supporting Department of War (DoW) missions. This certification gives Galorath customers and partners complete confidence in its readiness to meet data security requirements for Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Galorath partnered with KTL Solutions, a Microsoft 365 GCC High Managed Service Provider, and Eide Bailly LLP, a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), to achieve this. This certification strengthens Galorath's ability to securely process, store, and transmit FCI/CUI data while meeting DoW cybersecurity requirements for handling controlled unclassified information.

"Galorath is committed to our cybersecurity program, and this certification is a reflection of our support for mission-critical DoW programs through estimation-centric AI," said Matt McDonald, Chief Services Officer, Galorath Incorporated. "This achievement reinforces to our customers and partners that we are fully prepared to protect sensitive information while continuing to deliver the most advanced cost, schedule, and risk estimation solution for critical defense missions."

KTL architected and implemented a compliant secure enclave environment, ensuring Galorath's systems meet all CMMC Level 2 technical, procedural, and security controls. By leveraging its experience passing CMMC Level 2 and a comprehensive C3PAO evaluation by Eide Bailly, KTL Solutions was uniquely positioned to guide Galorath through the process. From design through implementation, KTL provided hands-on expertise in compliance frameworks, secure cloud environments, and assessment readiness.

"With extensive experience in federal IT environments and cybersecurity, we are committed to helping organizations meet all necessary CMMC requirements," said Tim Lally, president and CEO of KTL Solutions. "Galorath has demonstrated a well-governed cybersecurity environment and clear understanding of the controls required to protect Controlled Unclassified Information, positioning them to support mission-critical programs within the Defense Industrial Base."

With CMMC 2.0 requirements becoming a standard in DoW contracting, Galorath is now contract-ready with the foundation to maintain compliance and continue delivering technology and mission support across the federal, defense, and intelligence communities.

Estimation-Centric Artificial Intelligence (ECAI)

Galorath has long supported the success of U.S. government defense programs with its trusted estimation-centric AI (ECAI) SEER® platform. As defense teams face expanding missions, shrinking budgets, and increasing pressure to deliver quickly, accurately, and audit-ready, Galorath's SEER and SEERai™ platforms provide defense programs with a secure, explainable system for managing cost, schedule, and risk with confidence, even when information is constrained. SEER's defense-ready modules align with DoW program standards. SEERai enhances defense workflows with natural language interaction, rapid scenario modeling, and contextual logic built on real-world program experience.

For more information about how the SEER platform empowers defense projects with ECAI, visit www.galorath.com.

About Eide Bailly LLP

Eide Bailly LLP is a Top 20 CPA firm helping businesses work smarter—financially, operationally, and strategically. With more than 3,500 professionals nationwide, the firm delivers practical, forward–thinking tax, audit, and advisory services that help clients perform at their best and grow with confidence. As an authorized C3PAO, Eide Bailly conducts independent CMMC Level 2 assessments to help organizations demonstrate compliance with DoW cybersecurity requirements. For more information, visit www.eidebailly.com.

About KTL Solutions

Founded in 1999, KTL Solutions is a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in cloud transformation, cybersecurity, compliance, and enterprise business applications. As an accredited C3PAO, KTL brings first-hand expertise in building and maintaining compliant environments. With deep experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure Government, and secure enclave deployments, KTL Solutions serves commercial enterprises, government contractors, and public sector organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.ktlsolutions.com.

About Galorath Incorporated

Galorath delivers an AI-powered cost estimation intelligence platform grounded in decades of real-world cost, schedule, and risk validation for operations, supply chains, and manufacturing. Their flagship SEER® platform is trusted by industry giants in high-stakes environments, like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of War, and BAE Systems (EU), among others. Built on Galorath's trusted SEER modeling framework, the platform combines analytical depth with intuitive access to accelerate time-to-market, enhance project predictability and visibility, and ensure project costs are on track. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/.

SEER is a registered trademark of Galorath Incorporated. SEERai is a trademark of Galorath Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Galorath