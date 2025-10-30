SEERai by Galorath Named Gold Winner in Merit Awards for Technology as Best Use of AI in Manufacturing

First Estimation-Centric Agentic Artificial Intelligence Platform SEERai Recognized For Delivering Estimation Intelligence that Manufacturers can Trust

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath Incorporated, an AI-powered operational intelligence platform provider, today announced that SEERai™ has been named a Gold winner in the 2025 Merit Awards for Technology. The SEERai platform was recognized in the "Best Use of AI in Manufacturing" category, underscoring its ability to deliver trusted estimation intelligence, transforming complex project data into audit-ready insights for manufacturers with secure, explainable AI.

SEERai is the first agentic artificial intelligence platform purpose-built for cost, schedule, and risk estimation in high-accountability industries, including manufacturing. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that generate unverified text based on undisclosed source data and inputs, SEERai connects directly to trusted historical and operational data through Galorath's proprietary Instant Retrieval-Augmented Generation (Instant RAG™) technology. Operating as a stand-alone solution or integrated with Galorath's SEER® suite, it enables organizations to accelerate proposal timelines, standardize estimation practices, and scale expert insight—without compromising accuracy, auditability, or security.

"Being recognized by the Merit Awards for 'Best Use of AI in Manufacturing' reflects SEERai's impact in helping manufacturers address cost overruns, material and labor constraints, and process alignment," said Charles Orlando, Chief Strategy Officer, Galorath Incorporated. "By integrating design-to-cost workflows, AI-supported labor and material modeling, and traceable logic, SEERai helps teams quote faster, plan smarter, and deliver projects with greater confidence and sustainability outcomes."

The Merit Awards for Technology honor the most innovative companies, leaders, and solutions shaping the future of technology. From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to fintech and smart cities, this year's honorees represent excellence and innovation across multiple sectors. Galorath's award-winning SEERai platform was recognized for pioneering the use of AI in cost estimation, project planning, and risk management across sectors – such as manufacturing – where every figure must be traceable and every estimate defensible. SEER and SEERai use cases include AI-powered design for manufacturing (DFM) for smarter decisions, price to win analysis to help calibrate strategy and quantify risk, and Design to Cost software to reduce rework and deliver programs that meet strategic targets.

"The Merit Awards Technology program celebrates the visionaries and trailblazers driving progress in today's rapidly evolving digital world," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. "Each of our winners demonstrates leadership, creativity, and impact, setting new standards for excellence in technology. We are proud to recognize their achievements."

Galorath delivers an AI-powered business operations platform grounded in decades of real-world cost, schedule, and risk validation for operations, supply chains, and manufacturing. Their flagship SEER® platform is trusted by industry giants in high-stakes environments, like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU), among others. Built on Galorath's trusted SEER modeling framework, the platform combines analytical depth with intuitive access to accelerate time to market, enhance project predictability and visibility, and ensure project costs are on track. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/.

