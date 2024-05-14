Galorath Launches SEERai: Pioneering the Future with Generative AI for Project Estimation and Digital Engineering

SEERai Revolutionizes Estimation with Unmatched Adaptability, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Proprietary Data Sets for Strategic Decision-Making

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath, the premier provider of digital engineering solutions and consulting services, today announced the availability of SEERai, an advanced chat-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) built specifically to assist digital engineers and engineering professionals as they plan and estimate projects in various sectors, including information technology (IT), software, hardware, manufacturing, aerospace, military, space, and more. SEERai is the first of many innovations in artificial intelligence under the Galorath AI Strategic Initiative – a transformative, strategic development effort in digital engineering and estimation designed to provide real-time, data-driven insights that empower organizations to make better decisions in analysis and planning.

At the forefront of cost estimation technology, SEER®, Galorath's flagship cost, schedule, and risk estimation platform, enables businesses to streamline cost and should-cost estimation and project planning with real-time insights into cost drivers, risk factors, and the potential impact of hundreds of project variables. With SEER, digital engineers are empowered with industry-leading methodologies in digital engineering and keen, unprecedented insight into actionable data. With the availability of SEERai, cost estimation professionals have easy, generative access to Galorath's proprietary knowledge base assembled and validated over its forty-year legacy, allowing users to engage in chat-based strategic conversations with SEERai and gain action-oriented insights for their projects and initiatives.

"In an era where the fusion of technology and artificial intelligence is essential to supporting workflows and meeting today's evolving market timelines and variables, the Galorath AI Strategic Initiative marks a significant leap forward in data analysis and optimizing cost, schedule, and risk estimation," said Dan Galorath, founder and chief executive officer, Galorath Incorporated. "Since its inception, SEER has continually embraced AI and machine learning. With the availability of SEERai, artificial intelligence can add tremendous value to the SEER platform, and digital engineering professionals will reap the benefits."

SEERai is built upon the existing industry-leading capabilities of the SEER Cost Estimation Platform. SEER's features include:

Predictive Analytics : Accurately forecast project costs, schedules, and potential risks.

: Accurately forecast project costs, schedules, and potential risks. Machine Learning Algorithms : Improves predictions over time as project data is shared and easily adapts to new information and changing conditions.

: Improves predictions over time as project data is shared and easily adapts to new information and changing conditions. Data-Driven Decision Making : Provides insights into cost drivers, risk factors, and the impact of different variables on project outcomes to make informed decisions.

: Provides insights into cost drivers, risk factors, and the impact of different variables on project outcomes to make informed decisions. Risk Analysis and Mitigation : Evaluates the probability/impact of various risk factors on a project, identifying potential issues before they occur and developing mitigation strategies, and planning for program uncertainty.

: Evaluates the probability/impact of various risk factors on a project, identifying potential issues before they occur and developing mitigation strategies, and planning for program uncertainty. Customization and Scalability : Adapts to projects of different sizes and complexities across various industries with a high degree of AI algorithm customization and scalability.

: Adapts to projects of different sizes and complexities across various industries with a high degree of AI algorithm customization and scalability. Integration with Existing Systems: Integrates seamlessly with other project management and engineering software tools to facilitate the exchange of data and enhance analysis.

Galorath will demonstrate SEERai at the International Cost Estimating and Analysis Association (ICEAA) Workshop, a leading professional development and training workshop for data-driven cost estimating and analysis, in Minneapolis from May 14-16, 2024 (Booth #18). Expanding on SEERai, the Galorath AI Strategic Initiative will introduce future AI solutions designed to enhance user experience, reduce manual labor, and dramatically improve data accuracy. Visit galorath.com/ai for current information or to schedule a personal demonstration.

About Galorath Incorporated

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled cost efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems. SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project should-costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/ .

