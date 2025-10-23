Galorath Launches SEERai: The First Estimation-Centric Agentic Artificial Intelligence Platform for Cost, Schedule, and Risk Operational Intelligence

Purpose-built for defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and IT programs, SEERai delivers secure, explainable AI that turns complex project data into audit-ready insights

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath Incorporated, an AI-powered operational intelligence platform provider, today announced the release of SEERai™, the first agentic artificial intelligence platform purpose-built for cost, schedule, and risk estimation in high-accountability industries. SEERai transforms natural-language project inputs into structured, audit-ready outputs—cutting analysis cycles to hours and preserving human oversight with data traceability.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that generate unverified text based on undisclosed source data and inputs, SEERai connects directly to trusted historical and operational data through Galorath's proprietary Instant Retrieval-Augmented Generation (Instant RAG™) technology. Instant RAG enables real-time reasoning based on evolving, validated historical data, eliminating the need for retraining or data exposure, and ensuring every output can be traced to its source. The platform operates as a stand-alone solution or integrated with Galorath's SEER® suite, connecting the advantages of AI reasoning directly to Galorath's validated cost and schedule models.

"Most generative AI produces generalized responses; SEERai produces proof," said Charles Orlando, chief strategy officer, Galorath Incorporated. "Built for industries where every number must be traceable and every estimate defensible, SEERai combines AI precision with human expertise to deliver estimation intelligence that organizations can trust."

Multi-Agent Architecture Delivers Real-World Outcomes

Organizations use SEERai to generate early cost and schedule estimates for hardware, software, manufacturing, and information technology programs. Applied across program lifecycles, SEERai's multi-agent architecture converts unstructured inputs—RFPs, BOMs, WBS files, 2D/3D drawings, and software planning—into structured estimation artifacts that are actionable and importable into SEER cost and schedule modeling environments. Example use cases include:

"SEERai gives our teams a faster, clearer view of program cost dynamics," said Anderson Atabongakeng, Systems Engineer, Boeing. "It has already helped us generate new cost models and insights that would have taken weeks to develop manually."

Secure, Scalable Deployment

SEERai's isolated-tenant architecture supports deployment in on-premises, hybrid, air-gapped, or private-cloud environments, ensuring flexibility across government and commercial programs worldwide. Each tenant operates within a fully contained environment, with data encrypted end-to-end, and access governed by enterprise-grade identity controls. The platform aligns with global controls and standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, FedRAMP Moderate, and K-ISMS/CSAP, as well as regional data-sovereignty and export-control frameworks (GDPR and ITAR/EAR), to support AI-driven estimation across organizations in high-security or regulated industries.

Availability

SEERai is available now in production beta, with additional agents and domain-specific modules scheduled for release through 2025 and early 2026. Learn more at galorath.com/seerai.

About Galorath Incorporated

Galorath delivers an AI-powered business operations platform grounded in decades of real-world cost, schedule, and risk validation for operations, supply chains, and manufacturing. Their flagship SEER® platform is trusted by industry giants in high-stakes environments, like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU), among others. Built on Galorath's trusted SEER modeling framework, the platform combines analytical depth with intuitive access to accelerate time to market, enhance project predictability and visibility, and ensure project costs are on track. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/.

