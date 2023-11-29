Galorath Selects Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

Premier Cost, Scheduling, and Estimation Solutions Provider Partners with Walt & Company to Advance Brand Value and Market Awareness

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced it has been named PR agency of record by Galorath, the premier provider of cost, scheduling, and should-cost estimation solutions and consulting services. Leveraging four decades of experience and success, Galorath empowers organizations with the tools and talent needed to optimize project results and drive cost-effectiveness.

Galorath's flagship platform, SEER®, offers unparalleled capabilities in project cost forecasting, risk mitigation, and actionable insights, making it the go-to platform for project cost planning for hardware and software development, systems engineering, aerospace, and manufacturing companies. Leveraging its sophisticated modeling technology and thousands of project-applicable datasets, SEER by Galorath has proven to accurately replicate real-world project outcomes faster and with greater accuracy than competitive offerings, dramatically increasing speed-to-market and reducing project costs by more than 40%.

"In business and government today, accurately projecting and managing the cost of digital transformation at every level of the organization is essential. Galorath has allowed thousands of projects around the world to be successfully delivered as planned," said Charles Orlando, chief marketing officer, Galorath. "As project complexity increases, we want to ensure the value and benefit of Galorath solutions are understood by everyone from cost engineering specialists on up to the C-suite. We added Walt & Company to the Galorath team based on its strategic, creative and technical public relations capabilities and experience."

Walt & Company has experience positioning and promoting a wide range of technology-based products and services designed to help wide-ranging organizations increase productivity, streamline operations and add new capabilities. It will operate as an extension of the Galorath marketing team, developing and implementing strategic communications to drive Galorath brand recognition, manage new service offering launches and ongoing company news announcements, and drive thought leadership and customer success initiatives.

"We are excited to be working with Galorath in its mission to help organizations manage change in today's evolving market landscape – from trade policy shifts and workforce scarcity to energy transition and changing supplier ecosystems," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We're looking forward to developing and implementing a brand awareness and market share building program that will help Galorath grow and add value."

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled cost efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems. Consistently delivering up to 30% cost savings within the first year, SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project should-costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/.

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building marketplace credibility, brand recognition, and product and service awareness, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

