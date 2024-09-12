Galorath to Present Industry's First Project, Cost, and Risk Estimation Generative AI Technology at SCAF/ICEAA International Training Symposium

In Keynote Presentation, Galorath CMO to Highlight Long-Term Vision and Impact of Gen AI on Cost Engineering; Live Demos of SEERai® and SEER® Underscore Power of AI and Proprietary Data

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath, the premier provider of digital engineering solutions and consulting services for project estimation, planning, and should-cost analysis, today announced it will showcase the company's groundbreaking SEERai® generative AI solution at the 2024 SCAF/ICEAA International Training Symposium in London from Sept. 19-20, highlighting the future implications for cost and project estimating. Galorath's Chief Marketing Officer, Charles Orlando, will deliver a keynote, "Harnessing AI for Cost Estimation," underscoring the power of AI to augment decision-making by addressing the synthesis of project management with vetted data to increase speed to market and optimize revenue opportunities.

"While the AI transformation is in its infancy within the cost estimation sphere, it is critical for organizations to focus on the long-term vision of generative AI solutions as they work to increase speed to market, project viability, and drive profitability," said Orlando. "SEERai is the first of many innovations under Galorath's AI Strategic Initiative to provide real-time, data-driven insights that empower organizations to make better decisions. We look forward to discussing where AI stands today and the possibilities for the future that will drastically impact cost estimation and analysis."

As the first generative AI solution in the cost estimation industry, SEERai is built upon the industry-leading capabilities of the SEER® Cost Estimation Platform to assist digital engineers and cost and project estimation professionals as they plan and estimate projects across sectors, including information technology (IT), software, hardware, manufacturing, aerospace, military, and more. SEERai enables secure, integrated access to an organization's past projects and databases, leveraging Galorath's proprietary knowledge bases, assembled and validated over a 40-year legacy, along with the generative power of today's leading large language models (LLMs) to support chat-based strategic conversations resulting in action-oriented insights.

Leveraging real-world experiences and insights gained from the implementation of SEERai, Orlando will lead discussions with fellow digital engineering professionals surrounding the latest trends and implications for generative AI within the realm of cost and project estimation. As companies across industries are racing to implement AI, attendees will walk away with:

A discernment of the present state of AI and the future trends for cost, project, and risk estimation and analysis

An overview of tough questions about AI inaccuracies, biases, and the issues associated with "AI hallucinations"

A clear definition of the indispensable role of data quality and human oversight

An understanding of how AI is setting new benchmarks in cost estimation, modeling, and analysis

An understanding of how some organizations with an "AI strategy" are missing the bigger picture

A live demonstration of the future of generative AI for cost and project estimation, designed to deliver unmatched insights for cost estimation and should-cost analysis

The Society for Cost Analysis & Forecasting (SCAF) and International Cost Estimating & Analysis Association (ICEAA) are hosting the 2024 International Training Symposium at the Queen Elizabeth II Convention Centre in London, featuring two days of innovative peer-authored professional paper presentations aimed to facilitate continuous learning and ignite enthusiasm. For more information surrounding Galorath's engagement and participation at the 2024 SCAF/ICEAA International Training Symposium in London, visit https://galorath.com/events/iceaa-london/.

About SEERai

SEERai stands distinct as a first-of-its-kind generative AI for digital engineering support. Combining its connection with the knowledge bases of SEER - Galorath's acclaimed cost estimation platform - along with secure, isolated integration of an organization's backend systems, processes, databases, and projects, SEERai allows cost and project estimation professionals to use natural language to instantly generate actionable information and data for project and cost estimation. This includes, work breakdown structures (WBS), project breakdown structures (PBS), mass ranges, source lines of code, knowledge bases required, and much more. As a generative AI, SEERai offers output in user-defined formats, whether plain text, scripts and code, table layouts, SEER-specific formatting, adhering to the MIL-STD-881 Standard, and much more. Visit galorath.com/ai for current information or to schedule a personal demonstration.

About Galorath Incorporated

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU). SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/.

