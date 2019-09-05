Galvanize Announces ISAs: Students Pay Tuition When They're Employed

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize, the leader in coding and data science bootcamps, announced today it is offering Income Share Agreements (ISAs) to increase access to its market-leading tech education. Those who participate can defer their tuition until they earn an equivalent annual salary of $50,000 after paying a $2,000 up-front deposit.

"Since the beginning, we've been successful only when our students have been," said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. "While we've already offered several ISAs in the past, we can now offer ISAs for both of our immersive bootcamps across all campuses. That includes the Galvanize Data Science Immersive and the Hack Reactor Software Engineering Immersive bootcamps."

Data Science and Software Engineer job postings continue to grow year over year, and so does the gap in filling these positions. With a growing alumni base of over 8,000, Galvanize continues to address that gap by generating more mid–level developers and data scientists than any other company. Both bootcamps offer a compelling value proposition. Galvanize Data Science graduates and Hack Reactor Software Engineering graduates earn, on average, annual base salaries of $90,000 or more - across all campuses - including remote. Individuals participating in cities like New York and San Francisco make, on average, even more.

"Vemo Education is excited to partner with Galvanize to help unlock potential for the large number of Americans who want to upskill and pursue economic opportunity," said Tonio DeSorrento, CEO of Vemo Education. "Place based investments to develop our workforce and provide socioeconomic mobility to workers in Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, and other labor markets is critical to ensuring that we have an economy that works for everyone."

ISAs have increased in popularity over the years by aligning incentives between schools and students. ISAs provide students with funding for educational pursuits in exchange for a fixed percentage of their post–graduation income for a defined period of time.

Galvanize was founded in 2012 and has partnered with 1,500+ employers encompassing an Alumnae group numbering greater than 8,000. The company continues to teach industry-relevant skills and engineering practices that go beyond coding.

About Galvanize

Galvanize offers the Galvanize Data Science Immersive bootcamp and the Hack Reactor Software Engineering bootcamp across all of its campuses. Galvanize has nine physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students and large enterprises come together. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps remotely. Galvanize is backed by investors including, but not limited to, Catalyst Investors, ABS Capital Partners, University Ventures, New Markets Venture Partners and Colorado Impact Fund. Learn more at galvanize.com/isa.

About Vemo Education

Vemo Education partners with colleges and universities to design, implement and sustain student-centric, income-based and pay-as-you-succeed financing solutions. Vemo Education's unique financing model is designed to increase educational access and completion, and to align cost with student success and outcomes. Vemo Education's platform helps schools eliminate financial barriers to higher education and offer transparent, results-based financing options that improve educational outcomes and foster graduate success. Learn more at www.vemo.com.

